Crisil completes acquisition of Greenwich Associates

Rating agency Crisil on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of proprietary benchmarking data provider Greenwich Associates. The transaction was announced on December 19, 2019.

"Greenwich will accelerate Crisil's strategy to be the leading player in the growing market of global benchmarking analytics across financial services," Crisil Managing Director and CEO Ashu Suyash said. Crisil has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in the US-based company, the rating agency said in a filing to BSE.

Greenwich is a provider of proprietary benchmarking data, analytics, and qualitative, insights to financial services firms worldwide. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, it serves over 300 clients across top investment banks, corporate banks, commercial banks, asset managers and key players in the market infrastructure space globally.

The shares of Crisil were trading at Rs 1,587.55 a piece on BSE, down 3.31 per cent from the previous close.

