Cabinet approves exemption of India Ports Global from DPE Guidelines

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the exemption of the India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) from the DPE Guidelines, except reservation and vigilance policies.

IPGL was incorporated under Companies Act 2013, as a Special Purpose Vehicle jointly promoted by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Deendayal Port Trust (DPT), [earlier Kandla Port Trust (KPT)], under Administrative control of Ministry of Shipping, for development and management of Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar in Iran.

Subsequent to the withdrawal of the USA from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Ministry of External Affairs advised the Ministry of Shipping on 29th October 2018 to exclude JNPT and DPT from the possible impact of US sanctions.

Based on this and with the approval of the Empowered Committee all the shares of JNPT & DPT were purchased by "Sagarmala Development Company Ltd" (SDCL) on 17th December 2018. SDCL is a CPSE and therefore IPGL being a subsidiary of SDCL has also become a CPSE. As a result, the Guidelines of DPE are technically applicable to IPGL.

Since Chabahar Port is Country's first overseas port project with strategic objectives, there is an urgent need to allow IPGL to continue to function as a Board managed company, duly following the instructions of Ministry of Shipping & Ministry of External Affairs, without making the guidelines of DPE applicable to it for a period of 5 years. Accordingly, the Ministry of Shipping has requested exemptions to IPGL from the applicability of the DPE guidelines, for the smooth execution of the project.

(With Inputs from PIB)

