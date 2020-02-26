Left Menu
Bharti AXA General uses WhatsApp to deliver policy and renewal documents

  PTI
  New Delhi
  26-02-2020
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:58 IST
Bharti AXA General Insurance has started delivering policies and renewal premium to its customers through messaging platform WhatsApp, the insurance company said on Wednesday. It plans to sell private car, two-wheeler and travel insurance through a WhatsApp chatbot soon, the insurer said in a statement.

The company is the first among non-life insurers in India to introduce the entire bouquet of service initiatives such as policy documents, renewal notices and claim intimation for its customers by using WhatsApp chatbot, an intuitive and user-friendly chat structure where the customers can raise requests simply through numeric inputs, it said. As part of its strategy, Bharti AXA General Insurance introduced WhatsApp chatbot as an instant and additional customer service option for the policyholders, apart from the company's multiple channels, including its vast network of branches, robust customer care and contact center, and dynamic portal.

With this innovative servicing platform, the customers can also avail assistance for various queries or service requests through the chatbot, Bharti AXA General Insurance CEO Sanjeev Srinivasan said. They can also locate the nearest cashless network of garages and hospitals by providing pin code of the city or town, it said, adding apart from obtaining policy documents and renewal notices in real-time by using the chatbot, customers can also register motor claims and check the claim status.

