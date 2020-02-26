Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanker rates plunge over 80% as virus torpedoes shipping

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:40 IST
Tanker rates plunge over 80% as virus torpedoes shipping

Tanker charter rates have plunged more than 80% as the coronavirus outbreak slams the brakes on major economies, costing the sector hundreds of millions of dollars in lost business, a senior shipping industry official said.

While some of the revenue is gone for good, a trade rebound could put the sector back into calmer waters later this year, International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) Secretary General Guy Platten told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. The ICS is the main trade association for merchant shipowners and operators, representing more than 80% of the world's merchant fleet.

Platten called the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus "hugely disruptive" for the shipping sector, triggering a massive decrease of raw material imports in economic powerhouse China because factories had stopped and are only starting to recover. "On the finished goods side of it you've got empty containers for example in China and you've got a shortage of containers in the (United) States because the manufactured goods are not getting out of China and being transported round the world. It's affecting all the supply chain throughout the shipping industry," he said.

It was hard to estimate the overall cost to the sector, he said. "All we know is that there has been an absolute plunge in rates for various classes of ship ... We know that container lines are doing empty sailings. It would be hundreds of hundreds of millions of dollars (that) would be in jeopardy now," he said.

"In the tanker sector we know that rates have fallen by over 80% just in that one area alone," Platten added. Shipping giant Maersk warned last week the virus outbreak would hit its earnings this year.

Platten was in Geneva to meet World Health Organization officials leading the international response to the outbreak that has infected around 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, mostly in China. He said cruise lines were acting responsibly, citing their medical teams on board and awareness of how to handle infectious diseases.

Separately, the German shipowners' association VDR told its annual news conference in Hamburg that terminal operations in Chinese ports were not going smoothly because truck drivers and port workers were missing. Container ships' round trips through Chinese ports were being increasingly cancelled because of low load levels. Shipowners have asked staff to stay on board and wear face masks, VDR said.

Crews were not being swapped in China, and ships were not receiving and loading food during Chinese port stays, it added. (Additonal reporting by Jan Schwartz in Hamburg; Editing by Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Gangwar lays foundation stone of 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Kakinada

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a 100-bedded Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC hospital at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Gummanur Jayaram, Minister for Labour Employment, Training Factories...

Guinea's Conde hints at running for third term, brushing aside protests

Guineas President Alpha Conde has suggested publicly for the first time that he could run for a third term if the national constitution is changed, a move likely to fuel unrest as the country tries to attract foreign investment to exploit i...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. new home sales hit 12-1/2-year high in January

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes raced to a 12-12-year high in January, pointing to housing market strength that could help to blunt any hit on the economy from the coronavirus and keep the longest economic expansion in history on trac...

U.S. targets individuals linked to Martyrs Foundation -Treasury Dept website

The United States on Wednesday added a host of Lebanese individuals and entities it said were linked to the Martyrs Foundation to its designated global terrorists lists, according to a notice on the U.S. Treasury Departments website.U.S. of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020