Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lodha group's UK arm launches USD 225-million bond issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 11:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 11:39 IST
Lodha group's UK arm launches USD 225-million bond issue
Image Credit: ANI

Realty firm Lodha group's UK subsidiary on Thursday launched a USD 225 million-bond issue in the Singapore market to refinance part of its outstanding debt. The issue has been opened and the closing date will depend on market response, sources said.

The bonds will be listed on Singapore exchanges. JP Morgan, UBS and CLSA are the merchant bankers for the issue. Lodha Developers International, a subsidiary of Mumbai-based Lodha Developers (which has been renamed Macrotech Developers), proposes to offer USD 225 million (around Rs 1,611 crore) aggregate principal of senior secured notes maturing in 2023.

The company would use the proceeds of the issue to refinance a part of its outstanding USD 324 million (around Rs 2,320 crore) senior notes due to mature in 2020. "Earlier this week, we raised 86 million pound (Rs 800 crore) in the UK. With these proceeds and additional cash flows from our UK and India businesses, we look forward to fully repaying our 2020 USD bonds in March 2020," said Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO, Macrotech Developers.

In November 2019, Lodha had said it had arranged USD 325 million to repay bonds maturing in March 2020 through infusion of funds from promoters, sale of commercial properties and refinancing against unsold inventories in London projects. "Our USD 325 million bond pertaining to London business is maturing in March next year (2020). So we have arranged funds in advance to meet our obligations when bonds mature. About USD 155 million has been arranged through financing against unsold inventories in a London project, while another USD 110 million will be infused by promoters through family offices," Lodha had said.

Lodha group had made a foray into the London market in 2013 with the acquisition of the landmark MacDonald House at 1 Grosvenor Square in prime Central London for over GBP 300 million (Rs 3,100 crore). Macrotech Developers is India's largest residential real estate developer by sales and construction area.

The company has clocked net new sales of over Rs 7,000 crore in 2018-19 with collections of over Rs 9,000 crore. It delivered over 10,000 offices and homes in FY 18-19. In the first nine months of 2019-20, sales have reached around Rs 5,000 crore, up 15 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.

India business debt of the company is around Rs 15,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Turkey-backed rebels regain key Syrian town of Saraqeb - opposition

Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have recaptured the strategic town of Saraqeb, the first significant reverse for the Syrian army in a Russian-backed offensive that had made swift gains, the rebels said on Thursday. Three weeks ...

Lucknow Police Commissioner orders action against illegal hookah bars

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Kumar Pandey on Wednesday ordered strict action against hookah bars violating government norms in the city.Sources stated that the Commissioner has issued guidelines to senior officers under his jurisdictio...

Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll reaches 34

Seven more fatalities have been recorded at three hospitals, taking the total death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law to 34 on Thursday, according to senior officials. Till Wednesday night, the t...

WRAPUP 3-Governments ramp up preparations for coronavirus pandemic

Governments ramped up measures on Thursday to battle a global pandemic of the coronavirus as the number of infections outside China, the source of the outbreak, for the first time surpassed those appearing inside the country. Australia init...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020