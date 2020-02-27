Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks slide again as pandemic fears mount

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 15:29 IST
European stocks slide again as pandemic fears mount

European shares fell again on Thursday, with travel stocks bearing the brunt, as a jump in coronavirus cases outside of China deepened fears of a looming pandemic that could dent global growth.

Heightening the concerns were profit warnings from blue-chip companies. Standard Chartered tumbled 3.7% after the bank said a key earnings target would take longer to meet as the epidemic adds to headwinds in its main markets of China and Hong Kong. Anheuser-Busch InBev plunged 8% after the world's largest beer maker forecast muted growth in 2020 due in part to the outbreak.

"The uncertainties on global macro slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak force us to a prudent allocation," said Angelo Meda, head of equities at Banor SIM in Milan. "We continue to avoid deep cyclicals and companies with high debt, focusing on quality and sustainability of earnings," he added.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 index fell 1.7% in its sixth day of declines in the past seven, putting the benchmark on course for the biggest weekly decline since May 2011. Travel & leisure stocks slumped 3.2%, down for the sixth straight session, as airlines and hotel groups dropped on concerns over demand.

Europe's media index took a knocking as advertising major WPP tumbled 16%, on track for its worst day since August 1992, after saying it would target flat organic growth and profit margin in 2020. Shares in rival Publicis Groupe SA fell 2.8% Banking stocks, miners and retail stocks all dropped about 2.5%.

Italian shares fell as the country reported another 100 cases nationwide, taking the total in Europe's worst-hit region to more than 400. Governments ramped up measures to battle a looming global pandemic as the number of infections outside China, the source of the outbreak, for the first time surpassed those appearing inside the country.

Meanwhile, euro zone money markets have started to fully price in a December European Central Bank interest rate cut as expectations for more stimulus ramp up. "People are thinking that rate cuts, now already at low levels, might stimulate the economy," said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at London-based firm Brooks Macdonald.

"But what we really need is supportive measures that can be executed now, and that will be in the form of fiscal policy." British household goods maker Reckitt Benckiser was among the few gainers, up 1.3%, after it launched a corporate revamp that will invest 2 billion pounds in its business over three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar Assembly passes resolution for caste-based census in 2021

The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution for the second time in just over a year favouring a caste-based census in 2021 Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary made the announcement in the assembly during the pre-lunch session.....

"Gujarat model" replicated in Delhi; Shah must go: NCP

Alleging that Gujarat model has been replicated in Delhi which has witnessed large-scale communal violence over the CAA, the NCP on Thursday called for Union Home Minister Amit Shahs resignation The responsibility of maintaining law and ord...

Nokia provides private wireless 5G network to Lufthansa Technik

Nokia said today it has deployed an industrial-grade 5G private wireless network for Lufthansa Technik, the worlds leading provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.The hyperfast 5G private wireless network will help L...

China to postpone re-opening of education facilities 'in principle'

China will postpone the re-opening of education facilities in principle amid the coronavirus outbreak, state television on Thursday cited a government meeting as saying.A key task in the coronavirus epidemic work is dealing with the severel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020