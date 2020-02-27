IndiaMART becomes first B2B marketplace in India to register 10 crore users

Leading B2B marketplace IndiaMART said on Thursday it has seen a 10-fold increase in its user base over the past six years to achieve 10 crore registered users on the platform. "We have aimed at making IndiaMART a one-stop-shop for all the business needs and have strived for curating a platform that is simple and convenient for millions of MSMEs in India," said Chief Operating Officer Dinesh Gulati.

Nearly 36 per cent of the traffic on IndiaMART comes from metro cities and the remaining 64 per cent from tier one, tier two and smaller towns. "We have tried to show the masses the digital way of doing business. Going forward, we will keep investing in our platform with the use of voice, vernacular, artificial intelligence and machine learning that will further ease out doing business in India," said Gulati.

IndiaMART is India's largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services. It is a platform that connects buyers and sellers across borders and time-zones through business solutions. The marketplace provides ease and convenience to buyers by offering a wide assortment of products and a responsive seller base while offering lead generation, lead management and payment solutions to its sellers.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.