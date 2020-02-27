Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Chicken sales down 50%, prices by 70% in India on coronavirus rumour'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:12 IST
'Chicken sales down 50%, prices by 70% in India on coronavirus rumour'

Chicken sales in India have come down over 50 per cent and prices by 70 per cent in the last one month as speculation swirled on social media that chicken causes coronavirus disease, denting both demand and prices, a top Godrej Agrovet official said on Thursday Godrej Agrovet Managing Director B S Yadav said its poultry arm Godrej Tyson Foods has also taken a beating as sales have dropped sharply by 40 per cent in last one month from 6,00,000 birds a week, he said.

However, once the rumours die down and consumption rises in the next 2-3 months, there would be a shortage of chicken in the country causing sharp rise in prices, he noted Yadav also mentioned that the government has issued advisories that coronavirus does not spread from chicken and asked state governments to take action against rumour mongers.

"Chicken is safe in India but rumours on spread of coronavirus from chicken has dented demand sharply in our country by over 50 per cent in just one month and ex-farm gate prices have also fallen by 70 per cent," Yadav told reporters Chicken sales have come down to 35 million birds a week from 75 birds a week across the country, while ex-farm gate prices have dropped over 70 per cent to Rs 35 per kg from Rs 100 per kg in last one month although the cost of production is about Rs 75 per kg, he said.

"The entire poultry industry and farmers have been affected because of WhatsApp rumour about coronavirus spread from chicken. The surplus production has build up now which is being disposed at a lesser price," Yadav said Godrej Tyson Foods sells both fresh and frozen chicken and value-added products in the brand name 'Real Good Chicken' and 'Yummiez'. The company has two chicken units in the country.

The company is the largest chicken producer in the country followed by Venky's and Suguna Foods Yadav also said per capital consumption of chicken in India is at 4.5 kg, lower than the global average of 11 kg. The consumption is highest in Tamil Nadu at 13 kg, while least in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Besides poultry, the stock exchange listed company Godrej Agrovet is into animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, and processed foods businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

HC grants parole to Arun Gawli

Nagpur, Feb 27 PTIThe Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted parole to gangster Arun Gawli who is serving life imprisonment in a 2008 murder case Gawli, who had made a foray in politics before his conviction, is lodged in...

Coronavirus outbreak has affected auto, forging industry: AIFI

Disruption in supplies due to the coronavirus outbreak in China has hit domestic forging industry along with automobile and auto component manufacturing sectors, the Association of Indian Forging Industry AIFI said on Thursday The domestic ...

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to Islams holiest sites for the umrah pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by coronavirus fears that raise questions over the annual hajj The kingdom, which hosts millions of pilgri...

Prashant Kishor accused of plagiarising content for 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign, case filed

A case has been filed against election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor for alleged plagiarism in his Baat Bihar Ki campaign launched here last week, police said on Thursday According to the complaint lodged at the Pataliputra p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020