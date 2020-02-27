Left Menu
Development News Edition

Providence Launches its Global Innovation Center in Hyderabad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:49 IST
Providence Launches its Global Innovation Center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, India – Business Wire India • The global innovation center will have focused efforts around healthcare technology and play a vital role in driving digital transformation • Improved patient outcomes and experiences, caregiver efficiency, and running the business of Providence at scale.

Providence, one of the largest US based healthcare systems, today inaugurated its global innovation center in India. The ceremony took place in the presence of Mr. Jayesh Ranjan - Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana, Mr. Joel Reifman, US Counsel General - Hyderabad, Mr. B. J. Moore - Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Providence, Mr. Murali Krishna - SVP and Country Manager, Providence India, Mrs. Tabitha Lieberman, Senior Vice President, Information Services, and other senior executives from Providence The global innovation center will be headed by Mr. Murali Krishna, SVP and Country Manager, Providence India, who joins from Microsoft after a long distinguished career in various executive leadership roles. The center will focus on engineering, modern infrastructure, data intelligence, digital innovation, professional services, cyber security, and application development & support.

The teams will build and innovate with Big Data/AI/ML, Oracle Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Web Development, Natural Language Processing, Analytics, and other emerging technologies. Providence aims to lead the way in modernizing the world of healthcare by being a digitally enabled health system. Technology plays an important role in bringing Providence’s vision of ‘Health for a Better World’ to life Speaking on the occasion, Mr. B.J. Moore, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Providence said, “We are delighted to open our Global Innovation Center in India. India has world class talent to help accelerate our journey towards a digitally enabled health ecosystem. We are confident that this investment will help us in achieving our vision of health for a better world and be at the forefront of innovation in the healthcare industry.” Mr. Murali Krishna, SVP and Country Manager, Providence India added, “The Global Innovation Center has been launched to focus on technology and development in the healthcare industry. Hyderabad being a hub of innovation, we look forward to building world class capabilities to enable and deliver Providence’s vision, driving a lasting social impact. I am excited to build a team that will apply technology and innovation to transform care.” Welcoming the Global Center, Mr. Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Honorable Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries, and IT & Commerce said, “We are happy to welcome Providence to Telangana and we assure all our support to the organization. We are very excited about this new initiative which will facilitate innovation and technological development in the state. Telangana is known to offer top-notch infrastructure, industry friendly policies that bring about ease of business and this collaboration will reinforce the state’s position as a growing hub for the healthcare industry.” About Providence Providence, a US based healthcare company is committed to high quality, compassionate healthcare for everyone. The company believes health is a human right where all should have access to affordable quality care and services aligning to their vision - health for a better world.

Today, the company is one of the largest health systems in the US, with about 119,000 employees that serve in 51 hospitals, 1,000 clinics and a comprehensive range of health and social services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington. In 2019, Providence and Microsoft entered into a strategic partnership focused on healthcare technology innovation to improve quality, streamline operations and deliver a better experience for its patients and caregivers To View the Image Click on the Link Below: (L to R) Mrs. Tabitha Lieberman, Senior Vice President, Information Services, Providence, Mr. B. J. Moore - Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Providence, Mr. Joel Reifman, US Counsel General – Hyderabad, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan - Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana and Mr. Murali Krishna - SVP and Country Manager, Providence India at the launch of Providence’s Global Innovation Center in Hyderabad PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

HC grants parole to Arun Gawli

Nagpur, Feb 27 PTIThe Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted parole to gangster Arun Gawli who is serving life imprisonment in a 2008 murder case Gawli, who had made a foray in politics before his conviction, is lodged in...

Coronavirus outbreak has affected auto, forging industry: AIFI

Disruption in supplies due to the coronavirus outbreak in China has hit domestic forging industry along with automobile and auto component manufacturing sectors, the Association of Indian Forging Industry AIFI said on Thursday The domestic ...

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to Islams holiest sites for the umrah pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by coronavirus fears that raise questions over the annual hajj The kingdom, which hosts millions of pilgri...

Prashant Kishor accused of plagiarising content for 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign, case filed

A case has been filed against election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor for alleged plagiarism in his Baat Bihar Ki campaign launched here last week, police said on Thursday According to the complaint lodged at the Pataliputra p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020