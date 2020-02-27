Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus-hit stocks shed $3 trillion; safe havens thrive

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:51 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus-hit stocks shed $3 trillion; safe havens thrive

Risk aversion drove global stocks lower on Thursday, increasing their drop in value this week alone to more than $3 trillion, and U.S. Treasuries yields hit record lows as the coronavirus spread faster outside China than in.

The number of new infections in China - the source of the epidemic - was for the first time overtaken by new cases elsewhere on Wednesday, raising fears that the outbreak could become a pandemic. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 2.5% and the blue-chip index in Italy - the worst-hit country in Europe - sank as dozens of European companies issued warnings about potential damage to their profits.

In the United States, Microsoft became the second trillion-dollar company to warn about its results after Apple. Its Frankfurt-listed shares were down 3%. Global equities have now fallen for six straight days, and Wall Street's volatility gauge was near its late-2018 highs.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,649 per ounce, just shy of the seven-year high it hit on Monday, and silver gained 1% to $18.03 an ounce. "Safe-haven currencies are doing very well and gold is heading back higher, and unless we see a slowdown in the coronavirus cases outside China, risk sentiment will continue to be undermined," said Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at UBP in London

Yields on U.S. Treasuries, which fall when prices rise, dropped below 1.3% for 10-year debt and the yield curve continued to send recession warnings. NO DEEP BEAR MARKET?

Markets are pricing a roughly even chance the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month and have almost fully priced in a cut by April. Yields on benchmark German 10-year debt fell to -0.5140%. Italian debt underperformed as the spread of the virus there raised fears of a recession.

Goldman Sachs said the equity market sell-off would create opportunities to add risk eventually and that it did not expect a deep bear market or U.S. recession. "However, near term we feel that positioning and valuations are not yet depressed enough and uncertainty on the global growth impact from the coronavirus is likely to remain high," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.9% and oil - sensitive to global growth - fell more than 2% to its cheapest in 14 months. Analysts have downgraded forecasts for Chinese and global growth, and policymakers from Asia, Europe and the United States have begun to prepare for a steeper economic downturn.

South Korean stocks shed another 1.05% on Thursday, closing at a four-month low, as it reported its largest daily rise in new virus cases since its first infection last month. Unnerving investors further, the Bank of Korea kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday even though it downgraded its growth outlook.

With the infection rate in China slowing, the blue-chip CSI300 index finished up 0.3%. China's central bank said on Thursday it would ensure ample liquidity to help limit the impact of the epidemic. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5%, taking it more than 4% lower for the week.

Taiwan raised its epidemic response level to the highest possible and Japan's Nikkei dropped 2% to a four-month low amid more worries the Tokyo Olympic Games would be cancelled or shifted. The safe-haven yen and the Swiss franc gained on Thursday with the Japanese currency heading towards 110 yen to the dollar, up nearly 2% so far this week. The dollar fell 0.32%.

That was enough to help drag the China-sensitive Aussie dollar up from an 11-year low and lend support to the euro. (Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Tom Arnold in London; editing by Larry King and John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Berlin stars in tale of a refugees hunger to belongAway from Berlins clubs, far from the tourist hotspots, young drug dealers, many of them immigrants, eke out a marginal existenc...

HC grants parole to Arun Gawli

Nagpur, Feb 27 PTIThe Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted parole to gangster Arun Gawli who is serving life imprisonment in a 2008 murder case Gawli, who had made a foray in politics before his conviction, is lodged in...

Coronavirus outbreak has affected auto, forging industry: AIFI

Disruption in supplies due to the coronavirus outbreak in China has hit domestic forging industry along with automobile and auto component manufacturing sectors, the Association of Indian Forging Industry AIFI said on Thursday The domestic ...

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to Islams holiest sites for the umrah pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by coronavirus fears that raise questions over the annual hajj The kingdom, which hosts millions of pilgri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020