Left Menu
Development News Edition

INSTANT VIEW-US stocks enter correction territory on pandemic fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 21:10 IST
INSTANT VIEW-US stocks enter correction territory on pandemic fears

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled at the open on Thursday, putting them more than 10% below record highs set earlier this month and entering correction territory, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus globally deepened worries about growth and corporate earnings. The number of new infections in China was overtaken for the first time by fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday, most notably in Italy and Iran, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed an infection in California in a person who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient.

COMMENTS MICHAEL O’ROURKE, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, JONESTRADING, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT "It's a continued escalation. The virus is in 47 countries. The CDC said we had first case of unknown origin. That's obviously alarming. There was a negative preannouncement from Microsoft ... It looks like it's going to lead to a larger slowdown in the global economy than the market was expecting." "The President likes to do whatever he can to talk up the stock market. There's a concern he's not candid with news and information."

"I think we'll test the 3,000 (S&P 500) level as support. I'm not sure if that's where the move's going to stop or not." CHRIS ZACCARELLI, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, INDEPENDENT ADVISOR ALLIANCE, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

“There's the news overnight about the first case in the U.S. where we don't have a good read about where the case came from. It's the first time they've talked about community spread. That's one more sign of the concerns people have. It's a 'sell first, ask questions later' type of environment.” “As far as the long-term impact on corporate earnings and the economy, we don't believe there will be a huge change in the paradigm. I don't think it ruins the year. But there will be a significant impact on the next quarter or two. If you believed in the thesis of this being a year of global growth, you'd have to delay that thesis by three to six months.” “Things can change quickly, but our base case is that similar to 2018, we don't believe there will be a recession, we don't believe there will be a bear market.”

(Compiled by Alden Bentley)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Before preaching others on human rights, Pakistan must remember terrorism is worst form of rights abuse: India at UNHRC.

Before preaching others on human rights, Pakistan must remember terrorism is worst form of rights abuse India at UNHRC....

Mahathir says Malaysian parliament to choose new PM amid turmoil

Malaysias parliament will vote on a new candidate for prime minister on Monday and if nobody can win majority support there will be a snap election, interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday.The Southeast Asian country slid i...

Delhi HC asks Sisodia to file reply on violations of poll campaign rules

Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others to file a reply on a plea alleging that Sisodia violated poll campaign rules in the recently-held Delhi assembly elections. Justice VK Rao asked AAP le...

Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be integral part of India and Pakistan should cease to covet it: India at UNHRC.

Jammu Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be integral part of India and Pakistan should cease to covet it India at UNHRC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020