Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus anxiety triggers biggest 1-day market drop since 2011

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 08:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 08:22 IST
Virus anxiety triggers biggest 1-day market drop since 2011

Washington, Feb 28 (AP) Worldwide markets have plummeted again, deepening a weeklong rout triggered by growing anxiety that the coronavirus will wreak havoc on the global economy. The sweeping selloff pushed the benchmark S&P 500 down 4.4 per cent, its worst one-day drop since 2011 The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled nearly 1,200 points. The S&P 500 has now plunged 12 per cent from the all-time high it set just a week ago. That puts the index in what market watchers call a "correction," which some analysts have said was long overdue in this bull market, the longest in history.

Stocks are now headed for their worst week since October 2008, during the global financial crisis The losses extended a slide that has wiped out the solid gains major indexes posted early this year.

Investors came into 2020 feeling confident that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates at low levels and the US-China trade war posed less of a threat to company profits after the two sides reached a preliminary agreement in January. Even in the early days of the outbreak, markets took things in stride But over the past two weeks, a growing list of major companies issued warnings that profits could suffer as factory shutdowns across China disrupt supply chains and consumers there refrain from shopping.

Travel to and from China is severely restricted, and shares of airlines, hotels and cruise operators have been punished in stock markets. As the virus spread beyond China, markets feared the economic issues in China could escalate globally One sign of that is the big decline in oil prices, which slumped on expectations that demand will tail off sharply.

"This is a market that's being driven completely by fear," said Elaine Stokes, portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles, with market movements following the classic characteristics of a fear trade: Stocks are down. Commodities are down, and bonds are up The Dow dropped 1,190.95 points, its largest one-day point drop in history, bringing its loss for the week to 3,225.77 points, or 11.1 per cent. To put that in perspective, the Dow's 508-point loss on October 19, 1987, was equal to 22.6 per cent.

Bond prices soared again Thursday as investors fled to safe investments. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell as low as 1.246 per cent, a record low, according to TradeWeb. When yields fall, it's a sign that investors are feeling less confident about the strength of the economy Stokes said the swoon reminded her of the market's reaction following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

"Eventually we're going to get to a place where this fear, it's something that we get used to living with, the same way we got used to living with the threat of living with terrorism," she said "But right now, people don't know how or when we're going to get there, and what people do in that situation is to retrench." The virus has now infected more than 82,000 people globally and is worrying governments with its rapid spread beyond the epicenter of China.

Japan will close schools nationwide to help control the spread of the new virus. Saudi Arabia banned foreign pilgrims from entering the kingdom to visit Islam's holiest sites. Italy has become the center of the outbreak in Europe, with the spread threatening the financial and industrial centers of that nation At their heart, stock prices rise and fall with the profits that companies make. And Wall Street's expectations for profit growth are sliding away. Apple and Microsoft, two of the world's biggest companies, have already said their sales this quarter will feel the economic effects of the virus.

Goldman Sachs on Thursday said earnings for companies in the S&P 500 index might not grow at all this year, after predicting earlier that they would grow 5.5 per cent. Strategist David Kostin also cut his growth forecast for earnings next year Besides a sharply weaker Chinese economy in the first quarter of this year, he sees lower demand for US exporters, disruptions to supply chains and general uncertainty eating away at earnings growth.

Such cuts are even more impactful now because stocks are already trading at high levels relative to their earnings, raising the risk. Before the virus worries exploded, investors had been pushing stocks higher on expectations that strong profit growth was set to resume for companies after declining for most of 2019 The S&P 500 recently traded at its most expensive level, relative to its expected earnings per share, since the dot-com bubble was deflating in 2002, according to FactSet. If profit growth doesn't ramp up this year, that makes a highly priced stock market even more vulnerable.

Goldman Sach's Kostin predicted the S&P 500 could fall to 2,900 in the near term, which would be a nearly 7 per cent drop from Wednesday's close, before rebounding to 3,400 by the end of the year Traders are growing increasingly certain that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates to protect the economy, and soon. They are pricing in a 96 per cent probability of a cut at the Fed's next meeting in March. Just a day before, they were calling for only a 33 perc ent chance, according to CME Group.

The market's sharp drop this week partly reflects increasing fears among many economists that the US and global economies could take a bigger hit from the coronavirus than they previously thought. (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool eye record-breaking win as top-four battle heats up

London, Feb 28 AFP Liverpool can make Premier League history at Watford on Saturday as the runaway leaders aim to move within three wins of clinching the title While Jurgen Klopps side are racing towards the title, the battle to qualify for...

Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march

Hong Kong, Feb 28 AP Hong Kongs Apple Daily newspaper says the outspoken head of its publishing group, Jimmy Lai, has been held by police Friday over his participation in a protest march in August that was part of a months-long pro-democrac...

Japan sends vice justice minister to Lebanon on Ghosn case

Tokyo, Feb 28 AP A Japanese vice minister for justice is heading to Lebanon for talks on the case of former Nissan Motor Co. executive Carlos Ghosn, who fled for his home country late last year while out on bail awaiting trial Justice Minis...

Lithuania confirms first case of coronavirus

Lithuania reported on Friday its first confirmed case of coronavirus, the government said, as the disease spreads rapidly worldwide.Hopes that the virus would be contained to China vanished, with countries beginning to stockpile medical equ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020