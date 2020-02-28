Sectoral indices plunge over 6 pc amid equity rout

All BSE sectoral indices witnessed losses on Friday amid intense equity selloff on domestic bourses as investors across the globe turned increasingly fearful of the adverse impact of coronavirus on world markets BSE metal index was the top laggard, cracking up to 6.04 per cent, followed by IT, basic materials, teck, industrials, realty, capital goods, energy, auto and finance indices falling up to 3.96 per cent.

Oil and gas, bankex, telecom, consumer durables and FMCG indices were also trading with losses Worldwide, markets have plummeted, deepening a week-long rout triggered by growing anxiety that the coronavirus will wreak havoc on the global economy.

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex sank 1,194.12 points to 38,551.54, while the NSE Nifty cracked 363.50 points to 11,269.80 Broader BSE smallcap index fell 3.45 per cent, while BSE MidCap index declined 3.53 per cent..

