Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rolls-Royce reports $1.1 bln operating loss on Trent 1000

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 13:02 IST
Rolls-Royce reports $1.1 bln operating loss on Trent 1000

Aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce reported a 2019 operating loss of 852 million pounds ($1.11 billion), after the cost of tackling durability problems with its Trent 1000 engine eclipsed record engine deliveries and a good after-market performance.

Underlying core operating profit rose 25% to 810 million pounds, while core free cash flow came in at 911 million pounds, led by higher profit and reflecting 173 million pounds worth of Trent 1000 insurance receipts, the British company said. Rolls said coronavirus was likely to hit air traffic growth in the near term, but long-term growth trends remained intact.

It said it expected core operating profit to grow by about 15% this year, with at least 1 billion pounds of free cash flow, in guidance which excludes any material impact from the outbreak. The company has been working to resolve durability issues with its Trent 1000 engine, which powers Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, with the blades in the TEN variant proving particularly problematic.

Airline customers have had to ground the aircraft for Rolls-Royce to carry out repairs. It said in November it would take a 1.4 billion-pound exceptional charge connected with the issue.

Chief Executive Warren East said Rolls had made further progress on Trent 1000, with cash costs in line with guidance. He said the company remained on target to reduce the number of aircraft on the ground to single digits by the end of the second quarter. ($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong's publishing house owner Jimmy Lai arrested over role in anti-govt protests

Media mogul and founder of Hong Kong-based Apple Daily, Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in anti-government protests in the city last year. Jimmy, an outspoken critic of Beijing, was arrested along wit...

EU sees risk of slide into major international conflict in Idlib

The tensions in Syrias Idlib region could escalate into a major international conflict, the European Unions top diplomat said on Friday, adding that the bloc would consider all necessary measures to protect its security interests. Idlib - O...

European stocks head for worst week since 2008 crisis

European shares slumped on Friday, on course for their biggest weekly decline since the financial crisis in 2008, as investors feared that the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China could trigger a global recession.The pan-regional S...

Turkey calls for no-fly zone over Syria's Idlib

Istanbul, Feb 28 AFP Turkey on Friday called on the international community to establish a no-fly zone over the northwestern province of Idlib to protect civilians from Syrian regime bombardments a day after the killing of 33 Turkish soldie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020