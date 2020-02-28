Great Learning Launches 'Data Science Fellows Program' in Partnership With Great Lakes Institute of Management

NEW DELHI, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Learning, India's leading EdTech company for working professionals has launched a new program, the Data Science Fellows Program, aimed at providing unmatched learning and career outcomes to students and recent alumni (graduated less than 3 years ago) from the top 150 engineering colleges in the country. This competitive, seven-month program will arm the learners with skills that are perfectly calibrated with premium jobs in Data Science and Analytics. With this program, Great Learning has made a strong commitment to invest in the learners' future, and is offering a 'PAY LATER' option modelled on Income Sharing Agreements to students selected for the program. All qualified and interested candidates will have the opportunity to go through the rigorous evaluation process, including a 3-week preparatory bootcamp course called 'DS Foundation Track'. The Data Science Fellows Program builds on Great Learning's pedigree in Analytics and Machine Learning, where they have consistently been ranked the best in India. The program will help learners transition to highly competitive roles such as Data Scientist, Business Analyst, Data Analyst, Data Engineer, and Machine Learning Engineer. Over the course of 7 months, learners hone these skills through quality learning material, personalized mentorship and support, rigorous assessments, and hands-on application of their learnings on industry-relevant problems and case studies While the demand for professionals in this field is high, organizations face a shortage of skilled professionals which is slowing down their business. This new program, introduced by Great Learning bridges this gap in applicable skills through multiple mini-projects, capstone projects and hackathons. Learners will also develop proficiency with tools and technologies such as Python, Tableau and SQL. While the Data Science Fellows Program is intense and comprehensive, it is also designed to allow participants to learn with minimal disruption to their professional and academic commitments.

Speaking on the launch of this new program, Mr. Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-founder, Great Learning said, "Data Science is expected to add significant growth and value to the world's economy and it will impact organizations across sectors. Data is a big asset for organizations today, which are increasingly relying on the application of Data Science and Machine Learning to gain a competitive advantage. To help them make the most of these technologies, these organizations are looking for high-quality talent with ready-to-use Data Science skills. To bridge this gap, and to help young professionals boost their career in Data Science, we have collaborated with Great Lakes Executive Learning to create this program. Our endeavour is to find the best talent from the top engineering colleges, equip them with the skills that companies are looking for, and connect them to corporates seeking such talent." In 2020, India is expected to be one of the top markets for Data Science in the world, and there has been a 60 percent rise in demand for data science experts in the industry over the last 2 years. According to NASSCOM, there are presently over 1 lakh job opportunities for professionals skilled in data science, and these jobs are among the best paying jobs in the industry today About Great Learning: Great Learning is India's leading ed-tech company focused on upskilling working professionals and students. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, Design Thinking and more. Great Learning's programs are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford University, IIT Bombay, the University of Texas at Austin and Great Lakes Institute of Management, and are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic growth in the skills and technologies in these areas of study. Great Learning is the only ed-tech company to provide these programs in a blended mode, classroom mode and purely online mode, relying on its vast network of expert mentors and highly qualified faculty to deliver an unmatched learning experience for learners in India and the world over. Having delivered over 11 Million learning hours and with 16,000+ learners, Great Learning believes it is still in the initial phase of its avowed mission - to enable transformative career success in the digital economy for professionals and students across the globe.

