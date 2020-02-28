Left Menu
Development News Edition

Geneva auto show canceled as Switzerland bans large events

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:36 IST
Geneva auto show canceled as Switzerland bans large events

Geneva, Feb 28 (AP) The Geneva auto show is being canceled after the Swiss government announced an immediate ban Friday on all "public and private" events in the country involving more than 1,000 people as a measure to halt the spread of the new coronavirus The measure will last until at least March 15, officials said.

Among the events that will be affected are the annual Geneva International Motor Show, which was due to take place from March 5-15 and draws tens of thousands of visitors every year Olivier Rihs, head of the group that organizes the auto show, GIMS Swiss, confirmed to the AP that the show would be canceled.

"We aware that this measure will have a significant impact on public life,” said Switzerland's interior minister, Alain Berset “However, the move is expected to provide effective protection to people in Switzerland and to public health," he said. “It should prevent or delay the spread of the disease in Switzerland, thus reducing its momentum.” For events with fewer than 1,000 people, organizers “must carry out a risk assessment in conjunction with the competent cantonal (state) authorities to decide whether or not the event can be held,” the government said Berset said that large offices or public buildings wouldn't be shut down by the measure.

Switzerland has reported 15 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. It borders northern Italy, which has seen the largest cluster of cases in Europe The government defined the outbreak as a "special situation" - the second-highest of three levels in the country's epidemic law. The highest level, defined as an “extraordinary situation,” would be triggered for an event on the scale of the 1918 Spanish flu.

Aside from the Geneva auto show, affected events include the traditional Carnival procession in Basel, a ski marathon and several soccer matches. The national Swiss hockey league said all games this weekend will be played behind closed doors, with no fans present It wasn't immediately clear whether the ban would also affect meetings at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva. The global body has a special extraterritorial status that may exempt it from national health measures.

Rolando Gomez, spokesman for the U.N. Human Rights Council, said "well over 1,000 participants" were taking part in a four-week session that began Monday The council's top officials were holding a meeting to determine the impact of the Swiss announcement, he said.

"We'll watch this very closely and we'll inform you accordingly," Gomez told a regular U.N. briefing Friday. (AP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

British male passenger infected by coronavirus on Japanese cruise ship has died-Kyodo

A British man who was infected by the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died, bringing the death toll among passenger from the vessel to six, Kyodo newswire reported.He was the first foreign passenger to die, Kyod...

CBI vs CBI: There was clinching evidence against Asthana, ex-IO tells court

A Delhi court was informed Friday that there were clinching evidence against former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case in which he was recently given a clean chit by the agency Special CBI judge Sanjeev Aggarwal was told ...

Auto stocks tank over 11 pc as coronavirus outbreak disrupts supply chains

Auto stocks plummeted on Friday as supply chain disruptions due to coronavirus outbreak dented the outlook of the industry, which saw its worst-ever sales decline in two decades recently The BSE auto index fell 3.78 per cent with Tata Motor...

Soccer-Frankfurt game at Werder postponed after Europa League storm delay

Eintracht Frankfurts Bundesliga trip to Werder Bremen on Sunday was postponed on Friday by the league after the Eagles Europa League match at Red Bull Salzburg was delayed by 24 hours due to a storm warning. Frankfurt were scheduled to play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020