Business schedule for Monday, Mar 2

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 13:54 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 13:54 IST
(Eds: Correcting company spelling in Mumbai list) DELHI: * Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to inaugurate Aahar Food Fair (1330 hrs) * Power Secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahay at Bureau of Energy Efficiency foundation day event (1200 hrs) * RBL Bank-Zomato press conference (1230 hrs) * Oppo Financial Services launch (1230 hrs) MUMBAI: * Coca Cola press conference (1400 hrs).

