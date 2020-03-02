Business schedule for Monday, Mar 2
(Eds: Correcting company spelling in Mumbai list) DELHI: * Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to inaugurate Aahar Food Fair (1330 hrs) * Power Secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahay at Bureau of Energy Efficiency foundation day event (1200 hrs) * RBL Bank-Zomato press conference (1230 hrs) * Oppo Financial Services launch (1230 hrs) MUMBAI: * Coca Cola press conference (1400 hrs).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Piyush Goyal
- Mumbai
- DELHI
- Bureau of Energy Efficiency
- Coca Cola