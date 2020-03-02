Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tea auction platforms are self-sustaining: Ray

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 14:53 IST
Tea auction platforms are self-sustaining: Ray

Tea Board deputy chairman Arun Kr Ray on Monday said functioning of auction systems across the country at six centres is self-sustaining and the cheapest among other e-commerce platforms Ray's comments came in the light of Tea Board chairman P K Bezbaruah recent comments that it is time for the statutory body to disassociate itself from the functioning of the auction system and just remain a licence provider.

Bezbaruah had also suggested that the running of the system should be in the hands of financially capable private parties and not Tea Board "We charge a total of six paise per kilo from the sellers, traders and buyers for running the auctioning platform. At this price point, it is the cheapest platform and also self-sustaining in nature", Ray told PTI.

He said, "There is no cost to Tea Board and the sellers are coming voluntarily" The software for the auction platform has been developed by NSE.IT. "We have moved the auction platform to the cloud," he added.

Ray said, "If the Tea Board withdraws from the auctioning system, then no private player will be able to run this kind of platform at this price point, that too based on cloud technology, and the entire system will collapse" IIM (Bangalore) had been roped in to make the auction platform more robust and user friendly, he said.

Around 47 per cent to 48 per cent of the tea produced in the country comes to the auctions at six centres in Kolkata, Guwahati, Siliguri, Coimbatore, Coonoor and Kochi "The basis of the rationale of the auction system is to provide an avenue for sale of the produced teas. If Tea Board withdraws, then a vacuum will be created", Ray said.

The Jorhat auction centre, which will be operated by a private party 'mjunction', is yet to start operation. The rules and guidelines have been given by Tea Board, Ray said PTI dc MM MM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Youth jumps into canal for TikToK video, dies

An 18-year-old youth was killed when he jumped into the Ganga canal here for making a TikTok video, police said. The incident took place place near Kutubpur village on Friday when Raja Qureshi jumped into the canal and hit a hard surface...

UP govt gives more time to defaulting power consumers for paying dues

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the deadline of Asan Kist Yojana by one month till March 31, for providing more time to defaulting power consumers, including farmers, to pay their dues UP Power Minister Srikant Sharma said in his ...

Nirbhaya case: President will seek status report from jail on Pawan Gupta's mercy plea; it will suo motu stay execution, Tihar tells court.

Nirbhaya case President will seek status report from jail on Pawan Guptas mercy plea it will suo motu stay execution, Tihar tells court....

Inculcating moral values in education important, says Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday emphasised the need to inculcate moral values in education as the key objective for students was not just to acquire a degree but become a good human being He was addressing the 8th convocation ceremony o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020