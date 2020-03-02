Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gulf shares make a comeback after massive losses

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 15:37 IST
Gulf shares make a comeback after massive losses

Dubai, Mar 2 (AFP) Stock markets in the energy-rich Gulf states rebounded Monday, after huge losses in the previous session driven by fears over the impact of the coronavirus which has sent oil prices below USD 50 a barrel Kuwait Boursa, which suspended trading Sunday after shedding over 10 per cent, led the rally with its premier shares index soaring some 7.0 per cent and the All-Shares index surging around 5.0 per cent.

Saudi Arabia's Tadawul market gained 2.3 per cent at the start of trading with energy giant Saudi Aramco rising 1.0 per cent from historic lows on Sunday Dubai Financial Market Index climbed 2.2 per cent and its sister UAE market in Abu Dhabi rose 1.4 per cent. The tiny Muscat Securities Market in Oman inched up 0.2 per cent while Bahrain bourse rose 2.2 per cent.

The recovery came as oil prices gained more than 3.0 per cent to above USD 51 a barrel Qatar Stock Exchange, which was closed on Sunday for a holiday, bucked the trend to slide 3.1 per cent at the start of trading.

On Sunday, the first trading day of the week in the region, all the Gulf bourses except Qatar posted heavy losses The Saudi market, the region's largest, had dropped 3.7 per cent to an 18-month low with Saudi Aramco diving to its lowest price since listing about three months ago.

The United Arab Emirates bourses of Dubai and Abu Dhabi fell 4.5 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively. Bahrain shares shed 3.4 per cent and the Muscat bourse dropped 1.2 per cent Asian stock markets also made a partial recovery on Monday as the Bank of Japan pledged support following heavy losses last week on concerns over the mounting economic impact of coronavirus. (AFP) MRJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it top 3

At the Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Regional Finals 2020, Team Blume from India, consisting of members from the Vellore Institute of Technology and the Ramaiah Institute of Technology, has emerged as the runner-up along with Tulibot from Indo...

EU raises coronavirus risk level to 'high' from 'moderate'

EU raises coronavirus risk level to high from moderate. ...

Women's T20 WC: Perry's participation in doubt after suffering a hamstring injury

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perrys participation in the remainder of the Womens T20 World Cup is in doubt as she suffered a right hamstring injury while fielding during the win over New Zealand at Junction Oval. Perry fielded a ball at mid...

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rise to 150 - Robert Koch Institute

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 150 on Monday from 129 on Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said, adding that the risk from the virus in Germany is now moderate.More than half of the cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020