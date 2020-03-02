NMDC and IIT Hyderabad sign MoU to support start-ups through incubation program

NMDC and i-TIC Foundation, IIT Hyderabad, today signed an agreement to support start-ups through a collaborative joint incubation program, NMDC Innovation & Incubation Centre [NICE]. This is consistent with the flagship initiative of the Government of India - "Startup India", intended to build a strong ecosystem that is conducive for the growth of start-up businesses, to drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities.

The Collaborative agreement was signed by Shri P.K. Satpathy, Director (Production) on behalf of NMDC and Dr. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad & President, i-TIC Foundation, IIT - Hyderabad in presence of Shri N Baijendra Kumar, IAS, CMD, NMDC at the NMDC headquarters at Hyderabad, today. Shri Amitava Mukharjee, Director (Finance), Shri Alok Kumar Mehta, Director (Commercial), Shri Sumit Deb, Director (Personnel) and other senior officers from NMDC and IIT, Hyderabad were also present.

NMDC in partnership with i-TIC Foundation, IIT Hyderabad will establish the start-up ecosystem in the premises of IIT Hyderabad with a focus to foster, nurture and incubate start-up companies with new and innovative ideas in deep technology. NMDC would contribute tentatively Rs 10 Crore for the five-year joint incubation program, and intends to support at least 15 start-ups. The objective of NICE is to promote the spirit of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the country.

Speaking on occasion Shri N Baijendra Kumar, IAS, CMD, NMDC Said: "The program aims to promote innovation and entrepreneurship across pan India by converting and translating technology ideas and innovation in various disciplines of science and engineering into products, processes, and services for commercial exploitation and the benefit of society".

Dr. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad & President, i-TIC Foundation, IIT – Hyderabad said, this collaboration programme will be a win-win situation to everybody and take the country to new heights in developing the startup ecosystem.

Deep Technology start-up companies are based on substantial scientific advances and tangible engineering innovation. It has profound enabling power and the potential to catalyze change.

The NICE program offers working space, facilitates networking with professional resources like mentors, experts, apart from offering financial support to start-ups.

Salient features of NMDC Incubation program:

o Total Program budget: Rs 10 Crore

o No. of start-ups to be Incubated: 15 @ 5 per annum

o Incubation Period for each start-up: 2 years extendable by 6 months

o Period of Incubation Program: 5 Years

o Start-up Domain: Deep Technology, not limited to any specific domain

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.