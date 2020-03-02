Left Menu
Development News Edition

NMDC and IIT Hyderabad sign MoU to support start-ups through incubation program

This is consistent with the flagship initiative of the Government of India - “Startup India”, intended to build a strong ecosystem that is conducive for the growth of start-up businesses, to drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities.

NMDC and IIT Hyderabad sign MoU to support start-ups through incubation program
NMDC in partnership with i-TIC Foundation, IIT Hyderabad will establish the start-up ecosystem in the premises of IIT Hyderabad with a focus to foster, nurture and incubate start-up companies with new and innovative ideas in deep technology. Image Credit: Twitter(@nmdclimited)

NMDC and i-TIC Foundation, IIT Hyderabad, today signed an agreement to support start-ups through a collaborative joint incubation program, NMDC Innovation & Incubation Centre [NICE]. This is consistent with the flagship initiative of the Government of India - "Startup India", intended to build a strong ecosystem that is conducive for the growth of start-up businesses, to drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities.

The Collaborative agreement was signed by Shri P.K. Satpathy, Director (Production) on behalf of NMDC and Dr. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad & President, i-TIC Foundation, IIT - Hyderabad in presence of Shri N Baijendra Kumar, IAS, CMD, NMDC at the NMDC headquarters at Hyderabad, today. Shri Amitava Mukharjee, Director (Finance), Shri Alok Kumar Mehta, Director (Commercial), Shri Sumit Deb, Director (Personnel) and other senior officers from NMDC and IIT, Hyderabad were also present.

NMDC in partnership with i-TIC Foundation, IIT Hyderabad will establish the start-up ecosystem in the premises of IIT Hyderabad with a focus to foster, nurture and incubate start-up companies with new and innovative ideas in deep technology. NMDC would contribute tentatively Rs 10 Crore for the five-year joint incubation program, and intends to support at least 15 start-ups. The objective of NICE is to promote the spirit of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the country.

Speaking on occasion Shri N Baijendra Kumar, IAS, CMD, NMDC Said: "The program aims to promote innovation and entrepreneurship across pan India by converting and translating technology ideas and innovation in various disciplines of science and engineering into products, processes, and services for commercial exploitation and the benefit of society".

Dr. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad & President, i-TIC Foundation, IIT – Hyderabad said, this collaboration programme will be a win-win situation to everybody and take the country to new heights in developing the startup ecosystem.

Deep Technology start-up companies are based on substantial scientific advances and tangible engineering innovation. It has profound enabling power and the potential to catalyze change.

The NICE program offers working space, facilitates networking with professional resources like mentors, experts, apart from offering financial support to start-ups.

Salient features of NMDC Incubation program:

o Total Program budget: Rs 10 Crore

o No. of start-ups to be Incubated: 15 @ 5 per annum

o Incubation Period for each start-up: 2 years extendable by 6 months

o Period of Incubation Program: 5 Years

o Start-up Domain: Deep Technology, not limited to any specific domain

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Three killed, 11 injured in blast in east Afghanistan: police

Khost, Mar 2 AFP A bombing at a football match killed three people and injured 11 others on Monday in eastern Afghanistan, a police official told AFP, as the Taliban announced an end to a partial truce in the country. A motorcycle rigged wi...

Jack Welch, former GE chairman and CEO, dies at 84 -media

Jack Welch, who grew General Electric Co during the 1980s and 1990s into the most valuable public company in the United States, has died at age of 84, CNBC reported httpswww.cnbc.com20200302jack-welch-obit-ge.html on Monday.Welch - known as...

Yechury donates Rs 50,000 award money to Delhi riot victims

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury Monday donated Rs 50,000 he received as the K Madhavan award to the victims of the Delhi communal riot, a party source said. Yechury had received the award in January 2020.The amount has been given to ...

BJP MPs seeks strongest action against some Cong members for 'misbehaving' in Lok Sabha

Several BJP woman MPs on Monday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take strongest action, including expulsion, against four Congress members, accusing them of misbehaving during the oppositions protest against Delhi violence in the house. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020