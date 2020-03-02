Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economy class seats to have 12-inch screen, six-way headrest in Vistara's new Dreamliner aircraft

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 20:48 IST
Economy class seats to have 12-inch screen, six-way headrest in Vistara's new Dreamliner aircraft

Vistara on Monday unveiled its new 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft that has 12-inch seat back screen for in-flight entertainment, 31-inch seat pitch, and six-way headrest for better neck support in its economy class seats. The plane, which is the first of the six that the airline has ordered from Boeing, would be used on long-haul international routes by Vistara. It would be the first in India to have in-flight wifi services. The seat pitch - which is the distance between two rows - is of 44 inches in business class of this plane, which arrived in Delhi on February 29 from Boeing’s production facility in Everett, Washington.

In business class, the monitor is of 18-inch size in each of the 30 seats, which are lie-flat and in 1-2-1 configuration. Headset hook, stowage compartment, pull-out mirror and a large cocktail table are other features of a business class seat in the Dreamliner plane, which has the registration number VT-TSD.

Just like seats of economy class, seats in business class and premium economy class in the planes have six-way headrest for enhanced neck support. The premium economy class has 2-3-2 seat configuration. Each seat would have a 13-inch monitor. With a pitch of 38 inches, the seats would also have adjustable calf rest and extendable footrest.

There will be a USB Port and 3-Pin charging point in each of the 299 seats of this Dreamliner aircraft, which is likely to be used on routes connecting India and Europe or Japan. There are 30 seats, 21 seats and 248 seats in business class, premium economy class and economy class of this aircraft.

Nearly 150 movies - from Hollywood, Bollywood and other Indian regional cinema - would be available as in-flight entertainment in this 787-9 aircraft. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "With the unveiling of our new cabin products, today's milestone reflects Vistara's deep-rooted commitment to providing our customers with a premium travel experience like no other carrier in India. "We are confident that millions of our loyal customers will be delighted to have the choice of flying their favourite Indian airline now on long haul international routes as well," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Environment groups say EU's planned climate law means a lost decade

Environmental groups said on Monday that a decade could be lost in Brussels plan to combat change because its planned climate law, which could tighten emission targets for member states every five years, would not kick in until 2030.The Eur...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

The rapid spread of the new coronavirus has increased fears of a pandemic, sending global markets into a dive and prompting governments to step up control measures. As of Monday, there have been over 89,000 cases of the virus globally, the ...

Man arrested for ''raising'' pro-Pak slogan in Karnataka

A 43-year old man was on Monday arrested and slapped with sedition charges after he allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans in front of the mini Vidhan Saudha at Kundapur in neighbouring Udupi district in Karnataka, police said. The man, said...

SC wishes for peace but aware of its "limitations", says CJI, hearing pleas on Delhi violence

As communal violence in Delhi abated, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Monday remarked that the Supreme Court also wishes for peace but there are limitations, adding it cannot give preventive reliefs. Justice Bobde made the remarks as it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020