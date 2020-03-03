Left Menu
Italy Feb budget deficit falls steeply year-on-year

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  Updated: 03-03-2020 01:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 00:30 IST
Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 1.6 billion euros in February, down steeply compared to a 9.765 billion euro deficit in the same month of 2019, due to an increase in tax revenues, the Treasury said on Monday. The first two months of the year showed a cumulative budget surplus of 1.4 billion euros, the Treasury said in a statement.

That compared with a deficit of around 8.4 billion euros in the same period of last year.

