Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro holds steady as hopes of Fed cut drive traders out of dollars

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 06:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 06:47 IST
FOREX-Euro holds steady as hopes of Fed cut drive traders out of dollars

The euro held steady just under its highest in two months against the dollar on Tuesday, on expectations that coronavirus-driven monetary easing in the United States can and will run deeper than any similar action in Europe.

Both U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde have hinted at action in recent days. But with the ECB's benchmark refinancing rate at 0% and the Fed's funds rate range between 1.5% and 1.75%, the Fed has more room to manoeuvre, leading investors to unwind carry trades accordingly.

The euro climbed as high as $1.1185 overnight, its highest since early January while the dollar sank to a six-week low against a basket of currencies. "The dollar is finding good sellers here," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone, in a note.

"The markets are seeing vulnerabilities by what is priced into rates (and) senses a Fed who may go hard at 18 March meeting and cut by 50 basis points." The euro last bought $1.1129 and the dollar steadied on the basket at 97.544, but moves were capped as traders waited to see whether central banks can live up to expectations.

The Japanese yen was steady at 108.26 per dollar. The British pound inched higher to $1.2767. Some details may be revealed after G7 finance ministers and central bank governors hold a conference call at 1200 GMT to discuss measures to deal with the widening coronavirus outbreak.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) interest rate decision at 0330 GMT will also be closely watched, since it is the first major policy meeting since last week's dramatic shift in money market pricing. Futures imply that a 25-basis-point cut is all but certain, leaving the Australian dollar vulnerable to a surprise either side.

"If they cut by 50 (basis points), it will fall," said Westpac FX analyst Imre Speizer. "If they cut by 25 and signalled more to come, that would probably hold the Aussie where it is. If they cut by 25 and signalled no more to come, I think the Aussie would rise."

The Aussie, which hit an 11-year low as markets dived with growing pandemic fears on Friday, was steady in morning trade at $0.6537 - about 1.6% above its trough. The New Zealand dollar also held steady, at $0.6263, since the RBA's decision may force the hand of New Zealand's central bank when it meets later in the month.

Also on the horizon is the release of euro zone inflation data at 1000 GMT and the Super Tuesday Democratic Party primaries in the United States. The Bank of Canada meets to set its policy rate on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Peace deal with Taliban is conditions-based agreement: US Defence Secretary

The peace deal signed with the Taliban in Doha over the weekend is a conditions-based agreement, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said, reiterating that this is an important first step towards a political solution to end the war in Afgha...

Tennis-WTA cancels Kunming Open due to coronavirus outbreak

The womens Kunming Open tennis tournament scheduled to begin in April in Chinas Anning city has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the WTA Tour said on Tuesday. The April 27-May 3 claycourt event, which features 32 singles play...

Buttigieg endorses Biden as moderate Democrats close ranks around former vice president

Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Bidens presidential candidacy on Monday in a meeting between the two former rivals on the eve of crucial Super Tuesday voting as moderate Democrats rallied around the former vice president to strengthen his chall...

Don't need to panic over coronavirus, situation not on UNSC agenda for March: China's UN envoy

Chinas UN Ambassador has said there is no need to panic over the coronavirus epidemic and that Beijing does not plan to discuss the situation in the Security Council during its Presidency this month. China assumed the Presidency of the UN S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020