DWF completes Mindcrest acquisition

  • Chicago
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 10:05 IST
CHICAGO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DWF, the global legal business, has completed the acquisition of Mindcrest Inc., the leading legal services company. This marks the next step in the growth and evolution of both businesses. Going forward, Mindcrest will operate as DWF Mindcrest, offering managed services and integrated legal services to clients globally.

DWF seeks to transform legal services through its differentiated platform, delivering Complex, Managed and Connected legal services. Like Mindcrest, DWF is consistently recognized for its approach to innovation and disruptive initiatives. For example, the Financial Times has recognized DWF as the 8th most innovative law firm in Europe in 2019. With common values and characteristics, including a people-oriented vision, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a focus on technology, this new phase is a step that will enable DWF Mindcrest to continue growing and widening its value for its clients and employees.

Mark Qualter, CEO of Managed Services at DWF, said: "We are delighted to have completed another important acquisition for DWF and to welcome Mindcrest to our Group. Mindcrest is an excellent and highly strategic fit for our business, allowing us to rapidly scale and expand geographically our Managed Services proposition in both existing and new areas." "Our integrated Managed Delivery platform continues to be a real differentiator for DWF, and Mindcrest will provide the resources and further critical mass to better support our clients globally by meeting their requirements where and when they need them." Ganesh Natarajan, President, DWF Mindcrest, said: "We are excited to become part of the DWF family. As one of the oldest legal services companies, Mindcrest has established a reputation for high quality and exceptional client service. This will be enhanced with DWF Mindcrest, bringing the right talent, technology, and processes coupled with strong project management to develop innovative integrated solutions for our clients across the globe. Our shared vision, values and culture make DWF Mindcrest a winning combination." As a result of the acquisition DWF now has offices in 33 key locations with approximately 4,300 people. For more information, please contact: Nahidur Rahman, Senior PR Manager Tel: +44 7851 796943 Email: nahidur.rahman@dwf.law Alternatively, contact the DWF press office on press.office@dwf.law About DWF DWF is a global legal business providing Complex, Managed and Connected Services, operating from 33 key locations with approximately 4,300 people. The Company became the first Main Market Premium Listed legal business on the London Stock Exchange in March 2019. DWF recorded revenue of £272.4 million in the year ended 30 April 2019. For more information visit: www.dwf.law PWR PWR.

