Counterfeit Door Coordinators Circulated in Bangladesh Market

TAIPEI, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Early this year, it is reported to Thase Enterprise that counterfeit THASE branded door coordinators are circulated in the market of Bangladesh and maybe in other markets in the Southeast Asia. Due to the high credibility of the source, Thase Enterprise took an immediate action to notify the Underwriter Laboratory (UL) and investigate this case. Thase Enterprise confirmed the COUNTERFEIT of SURFACE MOUNTED DOOR COORDINATORS has been sold in the Bangladesh market and warned all its valuable customers to avoid confusion and false purchase. The UL Market Surveillance Department and Brand Protection team are currently investigating counterfeit products, and Thase Enterprise highly recommends its customers confirming the following considerations.

1. Concerned product: Surface mounted door coordinators (6000 series) 2. Differences between the official products and counterfeit products: A. The UL label: The official THASE coordinators only have necessary UL information on the UL label. In contrast, the counterfeit ones are labeled with Thase Enterprise's name and country. Please be noted that THASE never prints its company name on the UL label. B. The packaging: The THASE branded coordinators are packaged individually with a plastic sleeve in a long-shaped cardboard box. In contrast, the counterfeit ones are packaged as a set of two coordinators bound together with a rope and only in a plastic sleeve.

C. The price of the counterfeit coordinators is way below the market price. If customers have further questions or information, please contact Thase Enterprise at customerservice@thase.com.tw or visit www.thase.com.tw for more information.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200227/2732667-1 PWR PWR.

