Left Menu
Development News Edition

Counterfeit Door Coordinators Circulated in Bangladesh Market

  • PTI
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 10:39 IST
Counterfeit Door Coordinators Circulated in Bangladesh Market

TAIPEI, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Early this year, it is reported to Thase Enterprise that counterfeit THASE branded door coordinators are circulated in the market of Bangladesh and maybe in other markets in the Southeast Asia. Due to the high credibility of the source, Thase Enterprise took an immediate action to notify the Underwriter Laboratory (UL) and investigate this case. Thase Enterprise confirmed the COUNTERFEIT of SURFACE MOUNTED DOOR COORDINATORS has been sold in the Bangladesh market and warned all its valuable customers to avoid confusion and false purchase. The UL Market Surveillance Department and Brand Protection team are currently investigating counterfeit products, and Thase Enterprise highly recommends its customers confirming the following considerations.

1. Concerned product: Surface mounted door coordinators (6000 series) 2. Differences between the official products and counterfeit products: A. The UL label: The official THASE coordinators only have necessary UL information on the UL label. In contrast, the counterfeit ones are labeled with Thase Enterprise's name and country. Please be noted that THASE never prints its company name on the UL label. B. The packaging: The THASE branded coordinators are packaged individually with a plastic sleeve in a long-shaped cardboard box. In contrast, the counterfeit ones are packaged as a set of two coordinators bound together with a rope and only in a plastic sleeve.

C. The price of the counterfeit coordinators is way below the market price. If customers have further questions or information, please contact Thase Enterprise at customerservice@thase.com.tw or visit www.thase.com.tw for more information.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200227/2732667-1 PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

IATA requests global suspension of slot rules due to coronavirus

The International Air Transport Association IATA is contacting aviation regulators worldwide to request that the rules governing the use of airport slots be suspended immediately and for the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19 the cor...

Cybercriminals taking advantage of novel coronavirus emergency

The World Health Organization recently issued a coronavirus scam alert to aware the public against cybercriminals pretending themselves as WHO representatives to steal money or sensitive information such as user names and passwords.Criminal...

Coronavirus death toll climbs to 2,943 in China, infected cases witness surge globally

The coronavirus death toll in China climbed to 2,943 with 31 more deaths, while 125 confirmed cases were reported, the lowest since the virus outbreak in the country, Chinese health officials said on Tuesday even as the deadly disease wreak...

FOREX-Yen climbs as hopes for G7 rescue waver

The safe-haven Japanese yen gained on the dollar on Tuesday, as the market tempered hopes for global monetary easing with worries about its scale and efficacy in combating the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.G7 finance ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020