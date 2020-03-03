Left Menu
Development News Edition

UL’s Self-Test Platform Enables Compliance With Updated EMV 3-D Secure Regulation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 12:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 12:09 IST
UL’s Self-Test Platform Enables Compliance With Updated EMV 3-D Secure Regulation

Payment schemes in India have asked for compliance with EMVCo 3DS 2.2.0 Bengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India UL, a global safety science company, today announced its commitment to enable customers’ compliance with EMVCo 3-D Secure (3DS) 2.2.0 requirements, with the UL 3DS self-test platform. Payment schemes, Visa and MasterCard, have directed their clients to adopt EMVCo 3DS 2.2.0, a key requirement of the Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) regulation, which came in the force from September last year. UL’s web-based self-test platform enables product providers, payment service providers, merchants and issuers to perform tests while they are building and enhancing their 3DS components. The platform gives 3DS players all the three test components - 3DS Requestor Environment (3DS Client, 3DS Requestor & 3DS Server), Directory Server and Access Control Server (ACS) – to confirm compliance of their products. The platform, which provides a one-stop implementation and certification solution, helps players wishing to implement EMV® 3DS 2.1.0 and/or 2.2.0 to do so in a more automated, user-friendly and scalable way.

Mr. Suresh Sugavanam, Vice President and Managing Director of South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa for UL, said, “We are focused on providing the latest testing platforms and laboratory services to the ecosystem players in India in line with global and local norms. We are further building our identity management and security offerings to facilitate the move towards a faceless, paperless and cashless society.” Besides the platform, UL offers advisory on migration from earlier protocol versions and is the first company to be approved by Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) to perform security evaluations for the PCI 3DS Software Development Kits (SDK) program. By offering the only end-to-end 3DS program in the world, UL helps clients with product and business model strategy and definition, test simulation and certification to help reduce risks and accelerate time to market. For more details regarding the UL 3DS Self-Test Platform, please click here.

Notes to Editor: EMV® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC. About UL UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

About EMV 3-D Secure EMV 3-D Secure is a messaging protocol that enables consumers to authenticate themselves with their card issuers when making card-not-present (CNP) purchases or verifying their identity for various non-payment activities, like adding a payment card to a digital wallet. The exchange of data between the merchant using 3-D Secure and a card issuer to authenticate a cardholder reduces the risk of fraud. Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ulinindia/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv-bX-RyugI-Np4952sJMmQ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ULinlndia/ PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Sule seeks MEA help for 34 Indians stuck in Iran

NCP leader Supriya Sule has said 34 people from Maharashtras Kolhapur are stranded in Iran amid the coronavirus scare and demanded that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ensure their safe return. She also shared names and passport deta...

NBA roundup: Heat improve to 2-0 vs. Bucks

The host Miami Heat held reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to 13 points and became the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season, winning 105-89 on Monday night. Miami is 2-0 against Milwaukee, which has the best record ...

US peace deal leaves Afghans to determine post-war landscape

Now that the US has signed a deal with the Taliban to eventually leave Afghanistan, it will soon be up to Afghans on both sides of the conflict to decide what peace will look like. The stakes are high.The big question for many and particula...

Indian-American appointed key member of US COVID-19 task force

Indian-American Seema Verma has been appointed as one of the key members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force constituted by US President Donald Trump to combat the deadly disease that has claimed six lives in the country and infected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020