EuroKids Pre-School Wins Big at the 10th Annual Indian Education Awards 2020

EuroKids Pre-School won the Best Early Education Innovative Curriculum BENGALURU, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroKids Pre-School shone brightly at the 10th Annual Indian Education Awards 2020. EuroKids Pre-School won the award for the Best Early Education Innovative Curriculum. The award ceremony was held at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru on February 26, 2020. EuroKids Pre-School has consistently adopted innovative and contemporary learning practices to make a difference with quality education. Designed by the experts at EuroKids Pre-School, the Mindful Curriculum 'EUNOIA' trains children to adopt mindful practices like concentration, resilience and kindness. These form the basis of learning in the early years and help build a strong foundation for the development of skills. EuroKids has been redefining the early child care and education space for over 18 years with an emphasis on fun-based learning environment.

As a part of the curriculum, Eurokids offers Augmented Reality facilitated learning which adds a digital layer of information, 3D models and voice-over on a real-world environment, viewed via display devices like mobile or tablet to create a new interactive reality view. Learning through Augmented Reality provides a superior quality real-life educational experience, make learning enjoyable and brings abstract and difficult curriculum concepts to life. Indian Education Congress 2020 themed Edtech is tailored to the needs of an increasingly technology-driven education community of India. This is where professionals and technology providers from across the nation gather to share ideas, grow professionally and devise solutions for pressing challenges. Luminaries of the education sector gather at the event to recognise significant contributions and pave the way forward.

About EuroKids Pre-School: Established with the aim to build a trusted Indian pre-school brand that recognises the care and warmth needed to nurture young minds, EuroKids Pre-School's 'Child First' ideology ensures that the growth and engagement needs of a child are met in a home-like environment. We give utmost importance to offering child safety and to actively engaging with parents, which makes our Pre-School a child's Second Home. Using franchising as a preferred medium of distribution, EuroKids is present in over 350 cities with 1000+ pre-schools. To know more, visit http://www.eurokidsindia.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098548/EuroKids_Logo.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098547/EuroKids_Awards_2020.jpg PWR PWR.

