Macmillan Education India Named Best K-12 Publisher of the Year at 10th Indian Education Awards - 2020

NOIDA, India, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the tenth edition of the Indian Education Congress and Awards 2020, Macmillan Education India, bagged the coveted 'Best K-12 Publisher of the Year, 2020'. Speaking at the event, Mr. Rajesh Pasari - Managing Director, Macmillan Education India, said, "We have been advancing learning for over 125 years in India and have built strong partnerships with educational institutions here, innovating in pedagogy and content, inspiring learners to achieve more. We know how transformative education can be, and are passionate about providing students and teachers with everything they need, to succeed in education, in the workplace, and in life." The jury took into consideration the success of Macmillan's excellent K-12 learning resources – 'English Ferry', 'Great Fun with Grammar' and 'Hop Skip and Jump' amongst others. The integrated learning approach in Macmillan's textbooks, along with engaging digital resources was also lauded. Macmillan is a preferred partner for many educational institutions in India, be it for content, training or assessment. Customized learning solutions in print and digital format, provided by Macmillan, empower leading schools chain on their journey of achieving academic excellence.

Macmillan has always remained true to its values by being proactive and pioneering. The company added another feather in its cap by winning the award for 'Most Impactful PPP initiative in Skill Development/Elementary Education/Adult Education'. About Macmillan Education India: Macmillan Education India (MEI) has an unrivalled reputation in the school market and produces curriculum resources in both print and digital form along with teacher training. MEI has been in the school and higher education market in India for over 125 years and is today partnering over 20,000 schools and reaching over 15 million learners. It is quite probable that every child from a private school in India would have read Macmillan Education content at some stage of life. Know more about Macmillan at www.macmillaneducation.in Macmillan Education is part of Springer Nature Group Springer Nature is committed to providing the best quality content through a range of innovative product and services for the research, education and professional communities. It is home to a family of brands, businesses and imprints that include some of the most famous names in academic, education and professional publishing. https://group.springernature.com/gp/group/about-us/education-business PWR PWR.

