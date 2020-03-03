Left Menu
2Win! Global Providing Virtual Training Options for Clients Affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Today, effective immediately, 2Win! Global will allow any client that has a scheduled, in-person training workshop the ability to switch to web-based virtual training and coaching. 2Win will also make virtual sessions available for new clients on an availability basis.

"We are sensitive to our clients' current health concerns, so we want to help them by providing flexibility in their needs for training delivery. We want our clients to know that if they are impacted, they can immediately transition their on-site training sessions to our state-of-the-art virtual sessions," said Daniel Conway, CEO at 2Win. "We appreciate the sudden need to freeze travel in affected areas and our facilitation team stands at the ready to embrace the needs of our customers." Chad Wilson, Vice-President of Curriculum, added, "Many of our clients' pre-sales professionals travel to their clients' sites to perform demonstrations. If that style of travel is frozen, they can utilize that downtime to improve their demo, storytelling, and discovery skills through the use of our virtual training and coaching." Wilson went on to add, "We also offer virtual sales kick-off (SKO) events with a full virtual stage and small-group breakout sessions with our curriculum and tools."

Positive Customer Impact

Many of 2Win's clients have been successfully deploying their unique approach to virtual training. "Sitecore, a global software company, invested in 2Win's virtual training and 94% of our worldwide pre-sales attendees found it better or substantially better than any other soft-skills training they have ever received," stated Chris Castle, Sr. Director Sales Engineering, Sitecore. Taunya Bunte, 2Win's Vice President of Facilitation, stated, "Across our customer base, 89% of all virtual training recipients believe our virtual training is better or substantially better than comparative soft-skill on-site courses, with ratings consistently at 4.78 or above on a 5.0 point scale."

A Unique Take on Virtual Training

2Win virtual training integrates its engaging video production with impactful education, delivered through a combination of user-friendly mobile and web-enabled video platforms and virtual coaching. Using a variety of virtual meeting platforms, each participant performs their demos, presentations, and role-plays live with their webcam to a 2Win Facilitator and receives individual, personalized coaching that produces immediate improvements in their client engagements. To learn more about 2Win's virtual offerings, go to www.2WinGlobal.com.

Founded in 2001, 2Win! Global is the worldwide leader in helping technology companies master demo, presentation, client success, and storytelling skills. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to improve the effectiveness of every client engagement, resulting in significantly increased win rates, renewal rates, and upsell/cross-sell revenue.

For more information, press only:

Erin Ulreich
+1.719.594.9959
erinu@2WinGlobal.com

For more information on a Unique Take on Virtual Training: www.2WinGlobal.com

