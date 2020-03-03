Macmillan Education India named Best K-12 Publisher of the Year at 10th Indian Education Awards 2020

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): At the tenth edition of the Indian Education Congress and Awards 2020, Macmillan Education India bagged the coveted 'Best K-12 Publisher of the Year, 2020'. "We have been advancing learning for over 125 years in India and have built strong partnerships with educational institutions here, innovating in pedagogy and content, inspiring learners to achieve more. We know how transformative education can be, and are passionate about providing students and teachers with everything they need, to succeed in education, in the workplace, and in life," said Rajesh Pasari - Managing Director, Macmillan Education India, while speaking at the event.

The jury took into consideration the success of Macmillan's excellent K-12 learning resources - 'English Ferry', 'Great Fun with Grammar' and 'Hop Skip and Jump' amongst others. The integrated learning approach in Macmillan's textbooks, along with engaging digital resources was also lauded. Macmillan is a preferred partner for many educational institutions in India, be it for content, training or assessment. Customized learning solutions in print and digital format, provided by Macmillan, empower leading schools chain on their journey of achieving academic excellence.

Macmillan has always remained true to its values by being proactive and pioneering. The company added another feather in its cap by winning the award for 'Most Impactful PPP initiative in Skill Development/Elementary Education/Adult Education'. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

