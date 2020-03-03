Left Menu
Development News Edition

A blow for stamp collectors? Germany to frank letters with codes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:15 IST
A blow for stamp collectors? Germany to frank letters with codes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German logistics company Deutsche Post DHL announced plans on Tuesday to allow customers to pay for postage by app and write a code on the envelope instead of using a stamp, as well as expanding parcel lockers and live tracking of shipments.

Deutsche Post said all franked letters would get a matrix code in the future to allow their progress to be tracked through sorting centers, a move that should help the company investigate lost items and fight fraudulent reuse and forgery of stamps. From the end of 2020, customers can pay by the app to frank letters for no extra charge and get a multi-digit code that they can write on their letters without the need to print anything.

Tobias Meyer, the Deutsche Post management board member responsible for the German post and parcel business, said he did not think the service would mean the end of the classic stamp. "It is a question of generation," Meyer told a news conference. "We still believe classic franking will remain the significant majority."

Meyer said Deutsche Post was not worried about untidy writing and would use the same technology it uses to read addresses in its automatic sorting centers to read the code. In a nod to stamp collectors, Deutsche Post said the new matrix code it will add to traditional stamps would make them harder to falsify and enable customers to follow an online link to get extra information about the image on the stamp.

DHL will launch live tracking of parcels this year, allowing recipients to see when they will be delivered via an app, which will show on a map where the delivery van is and allow them to say where they want a parcel left if they are not at home. German post offices have been overwhelmed by the explosion of ecommerce, with customers often forced to wait in long lines to send or collect a parcel or buy a stamp.

Deutsche Post DHL also faces increasing competition, including from Amazon, which is building up its own logistics service in Germany, already offering customers the ability to track parcels. DHL will also make it easier for customers to frank return parcels, including at the company's 24,000 post offices, 4,500 locker stations or with a postal worker at their front door.

The company plans to increase the number of locker stations to 7,000 by 2021 and has developed a machine where customers can send letters and parcels and buy stamps round the clock, with a video chat function also being piloted. The company is cooperating with two companies - GMX and WEB.DE - to allow customers to get advance notice of letters, with the envelopes being photographed in sorting centers and emailed to recipients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

98.33% attendance recorded in CBSE class XII exam in north-east Delhi on Monday

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Tuesday said that the Class XII exam went off peacefully and the centres in violence-hit north-east Delhi recorded 98.33 per cent attendance. The history Class XII exam today went off peacefu...

FCA India launches Jeep Wrangler Rubicon at Rs 68.94 lakh

Automobile maker FCA India on Tuesday launched its Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV model priced at Rs 68.94 lakh all-India price. The deliveries of the imported four-wheel drive, five-door SUV will begin on March 15, 2020, the company said in ...

ANALYST VIEW 5-G7 vows "all appropriate tools" to battle virus damage but no specifics

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said on Tuesday they were committed to using all appropriate policy tools to support economic growth but stopped short of outlining specific measures to contain damage from the coronavirus.Exp...

Arunachal taking steps to improve ranking in education sector:

The Arunachal Pradesh government has initiated certain measures to improve the ranking of the state in the education sector, the Assembly was informed on Tuesday. Education Minister Taba Tedir replying to a question of Congress MLA Ninong E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020