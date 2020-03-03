Left Menu
Centre considering Kerala govt's proposal to ban Glyphosate pesticide

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 03-03-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:29 IST
The Centre on Tuesday informed the Parliament that it is considering Kerala government's proposal to ban highly poisonous pesticide 'Glyphosate' and all its derivatives throughout the state. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the central government has also received a proposal from Maharasthra government to ban five pesticides.

"The proposal of Government of Kerala is under active consideration," Tomar said. On Maharashtra government's proposal, the minister said that the state government was informed to submit the proposal under Section 27 as required under the Insecticides Act, 1968 along with the relevant investigation/study report.

Maharashtra government had written to the Insecticide Board and Registration Committee requesting ban of five pesticides. The pesticides include Profenophos Cypermethrin, Fipronil Imidacloprid, Acephate, Difenthiuron and Monocrotophos, he added.

Highlighting the measures taken to ban poisonous pesticides in the country, the minister said that technical reviews are carried out from time to time by expert committees to assess the safety and efficacy of registered pesticides for their continued use or otherwise. Till now, 44 pesticides have been banned for import, manufacture and use in the country, while two pesticides are banned for use but continue to be manufactured for export, he said.

The minister further said eight pesticides have been withdrawn, nine pesticides are restricted for use in the country and six pesticides will be phased out by December 31, 2020..

