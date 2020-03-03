Ryan opens second tax services facility in India at Hyderabad

U.S. headquartered Ryan, a global tax services and software provider on Tuesday announced the opening of its second facility in Hyderabad. Ryan has invested aroundUSD threemillion over the last few years to expand its operation in the city.

The second facility of 19,000 square feet, located in Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City here, would support its accelerated growth plans in India, a Ryan release said. "This expansion reflects the outstanding contributions that our India team has on Ryans strong financial performance.

We have experienced remarkable growth around the world, and our Indian team members continue to be a valuable asset to the success of our firm," Ryan Chairman and CEO G Brint Ryan was quoted as saying in the release. Ryan's India business operations provide global support with data processing,market research, asset recovery, software development,human resource analytics,competitive intelligence, robotic process automation and business process management, the release said.

Ryan started its India operations in 2013 at The Ascendas V Park and has grown to more than 500 tax services specialists in Hyderabad..

