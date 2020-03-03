Career counselling startup iDreamCareer has unveiled an updated version of its career counsellor certification and aims to train 10,000 counsellors in the next two years

The updated version of programme has so far produced over 850 certified counsellors spread across over 105 districts in India and in 6 countries globally, a company release said

According to statistics, 93 per cent of Indian schools don't have career counsellors leading to 77 per cent drop out after class 10. India needs 1.4 million career counsellors to achieve the standard ratio of 250:1 (students: counsellor). "Over 80 per cent undergoing it are women professionals who have taken a break and for whom career counselling provides a well-paying career opportunity while allowing them the flexibility they so require in their life," said Ayush Bansal, Founder & CEO, iDreamCareer.

