Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 4

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 07:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 07:13 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

High street lobby appeals for reform of business rates https://on.ft.com/2PLiOnj Deloitte employee in London tests positive for coronavirus https://on.ft.com/2vBidxM

Rishi Sunak ready to end freeze on fuel duty in Budget https://on.ft.com/2VIXxOU Overview

British government urgently needs to reform a business rates system that is suffocating country's high streets, according to letters by businesses and lobby groups. Group warns system is throttling town centres as retailers struggle against online rivals. Deloitte warned that one of its employees has tested positive for coronavirus following a holiday to Asia and has been taken to hospital.

Rishi Sunak is ready to end freeze on fuel duty in budget, as he announces a raft of measures intended to help Britain meet its climate change targets. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Romanians who scammed USD 1m in diamonds jailed in France

Castres France, Mar 4 AFP Three Romanians were sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for stealing diamonds worth USD 1.1 million in an elaborate swindle of a French jeweller and his Indian business partner. A fourth member of the gan...

Biden wins seven states on Super Tuesday, Sanders takes two -network projections

A resurgent Joe Biden was projected to win seven large states on Tuesday, and front-runner Bernie Sanders captured two states with several others too close to call on the biggest day of voting in the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating ...

Soccer-West Ham, Palace to take on Fowler's Roar in Australia

West Ham United and Crystal Palace will take on a Brisbane Roar side coached by former England striker Robbie Fowler in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup in July, organisers said on Wednesday. The exhibition tournament will take place ...

Skinfood launches new skincare range 'AGELESS'

Skinfood, New Zealands long-established natural skincare company, today launches its new skincare range AGELESS, designed to encourage a youthful glow.Enriched with quality natural alternatives, this vegan-certified range is a skincare must...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020