Cabinet approves FDI policy amendment to permit foreign investment in Air India

To permit foreign investment upto 100% by those NRIs, who are Indian Nationals, in case of M/s Air India Ltd., the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved to amend the extant FDI Policy to permit Foreign Investment (s) in M/s Air India Ltd by NRIs, who are Indian Nationals, upto to 100% under automatic route.

As per the present FDI Policy, 100% FDI is permitted in scheduled Air Transport Service/Domestic Scheduled Passenger Airline (Automatic upto 49% and Government route beyond 49%). However, for NRIs 100% FDI is permitted under automatic route in Scheduled Air Transport Service/Domestic Scheduled Passenger Airline. Further, FDI is subject to the condition that Substantial Ownership & Effective Control (SOEC) shall be vested in Indian Nationals as per aircraft rules, 1937. However, for M/s Air India Ltd., as per the present policy, foreign investment(s) in M/s Air India Ltd. Including that of foreign Airline(s) shall not exceed 49%, either directly or indirectly, subject to the condition that substantial ownership and effective control of M/s Air India Ltd. shall continue to be vested in Indian Nationals. Therefore, although 100% FDI is permitted under the automatic route for NRIs in Scheduled Air Transport Service/Domestic Scheduled Passenger Airline, it is restricted to be only 49% in the case of M/s Air India.

Benefits:

In light of the proposed strategic disinvestment of 100% of M/s Air India Ltd. by the Government of India, M/s Air India Ltd. will have no residual Government ownership and will be completely privately owned, it has been decided that foreign investment in M/s Air India Ltd be brought on a level playing field with other scheduled airline operators. The amendment in FDI policy will permit foreign investment in M/s Air India Ltd at par with other Scheduled Airline Operators i.e. upto 100% in M/s Air India Ltd by those NRIs, who are Indian Nationals. The proposed changes in FDI Policy will enable foreign investment by NRIs into M/s Air India Ltd. upto 100%, under the automatic route.

The above amendment to the FDI Policy is meant to liberalize and simplify the FDI policy to provide ease of doing business in the country. Leading to the largest FDI inflows and thereby contributing to the growth of investment, income, and employment.

(With Inputs from PIB)

