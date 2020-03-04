MKU - Enhancing capability with indigenous technology

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): MKU, a leading defence company in India, engaged in the manufacture of systems and solutions in the sectors of personal armouring, platform armouring and electro-optics, will be participating in the upcoming International Police Expo to showcase their latest technologies focussed on enhancing capability. On display by MKU will be their latest range of night vision and thermal devices, Bullet resistant jackets with ILDS for effective weight reduction in body armour and low trauma bolt free helmets.

Night vision and thermal imaging weapon sights Latest technology developments in night vision devices are an important asset for any country globally because of which, such advanced technologies are difficult to obtain from other countries due to export restrictions.

MKU has indigenously designed and developed night vision devices based on the latest Generation 3 technology which offer great enhancement in the quality and resolution of these devices, even in very low light conditions. MKU has designed and developed a range of thermal devices based on Uncooled Micro Bolometer technology. These include thermal weapon sights compatible with weapons like Carbines, Insas, AK47 and other assault rifles.

MKU has established a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kanpur which is fully equipped with test equipment for environmental testing as per JSS 55555 and MIL Std 810 along with complete test facility for EO devices and sensors. MKU also offers repair and service facility for in service night vision devices. Bullet resistant jackets for enhanced comfort and mobility

MKU's latest line of body armour solutions for bullet-resistant jackets is focussed on weight reduction. Besides complying to latest industry standards there are added features and functionalities in this line up of ballistic vests for survivability, enhanced comfort and mobility. Insta Load Distribution System (ILDS)

Weight is becoming a crucial factor as threats evolve. Light weight armour is no more light weight. It is now over 12 kg (due to evolving threats) which is what it used to be long ago before the advent of light weight armour. This is a cause for concern. The weight is bound to increase further as threats evolve. MKU is working towards designing solutions that help address this inevitable weight factor.

MKU has developed a patented solution ILDS (Insta Load Distribution System) which re-distributes the weight of body armour from the shoulder, resulting in reduced compression of the backbone. This helps the soldier by making him more nimble and mobile and prevents long term back injuries. Insta Series - Protection and Survivability Vests

MKU has also developed and incorporated survivability features like the patented, simple to use, quick release system in their vests for soldiers which is essential in critical situations like when uniform catches fire, need of urgent medical care or while wading through water. These vests have been designed for male and females soldiers for Special Forces and tactical units, combat operations, law enforcement and security agencies Low trauma, Boltfree helmets

Helmets with bolts are susceptible to lethal injuries due to secondary projectiles when a bullet or fragments hit the bolts. MKU has developed patented Boltfree helmets to address this major concern. Besides, through use of RHT technology and specially designed harness and padding systems, they have considerably reduced resultant trauma in ballistic helmets. Another major problem faced by the soldier was instability of the helmet which has been solved using the new Twist Fit technology which gives the helmet a snug fit. In Indian climatic conditions sweat, heat and other climatic reasons lead to the development of mould and fungus. MKU helmets are built using special materials and coatings to overcome these problems besides leading comfort over extended periods of usage.

