Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber partners with Breakthrough to launch campaign on violence against women

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:49 IST
Uber partners with Breakthrough to launch campaign on violence against women

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday said it has partnered with non-profit organisation Breakthrough to launch a campaign on preventing violence against women in India. The #IgnoreNoMore campaign will encourage bystander intervention and supports collective action to end gender-based violence in public spaces, Breakthrough President and CEO Sohini Bhattacharya said.

"The campaign will push people to understand their own role as changemakers for building safer public spaces. The approach will empower bystanders to recognise unhealthy and problematic behaviours and intervene before abuse or assault takes place. We are pleased that Uber is committed to becoming an industry leader on this issue," she added. Crimes against women and girls, especially in public spaces, have seen a steady rise in recent years. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report of 2018, nearly 3.78 lakh cases of crime against women were reported across the country.

Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations India at Uber, said helping keep people safe is a responsibility that the company takes very seriously. "We are committing major funding for awareness and prevention programmes with members of courageous, thought-leading organizations like Breakthrough and we will continue to seek advice from them on how we can do more to prevent violence and to help keep women safe," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Border Management Authority Bill passes in Parliament

Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, has welcomed the passing of the Border Management Authority BMA Bill by the National Assembly, in Parliament, on Monday.The BMA Bill is long overdue. I welcome the passing of the Bill by the Nati...

Indian Navy, Air Force & Army reported 95 suicide cases in 2019: Govt

The Indian Navy, Air Force and Army reported 95 cases of suicide by their personnel in 2019, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply, he informed the House that the Navy reported two...

Volkswagen drives in BS VI compliant Polo, Vento in India

Auto maker Volkswagen India on Thursday launched BS VI compliant versions of premium hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento, priced between Rs 5.82 and Rs 13.29 lakh ex-showroom. The company has introduced the models with new range of pet...

Motilal Oswal PE fund to invest up to Rs 240 cr in Molbio Diagnostics

The India Business Excellence Fund-III, a fund managed and advised by Motilal Oswal Private Equity, has decided to invest up to Rs 240 crore in Molbio Diagnostics, a Goa-based research-driven diagnostic firm, according to a company statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020