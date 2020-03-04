Uber partners with Breakthrough to launch campaign on violence against women

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday said it has partnered with non-profit organisation Breakthrough to launch a campaign on preventing violence against women in India. The #IgnoreNoMore campaign will encourage bystander intervention and supports collective action to end gender-based violence in public spaces, Breakthrough President and CEO Sohini Bhattacharya said.

"The campaign will push people to understand their own role as changemakers for building safer public spaces. The approach will empower bystanders to recognise unhealthy and problematic behaviours and intervene before abuse or assault takes place. We are pleased that Uber is committed to becoming an industry leader on this issue," she added. Crimes against women and girls, especially in public spaces, have seen a steady rise in recent years. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report of 2018, nearly 3.78 lakh cases of crime against women were reported across the country.

Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations India at Uber, said helping keep people safe is a responsibility that the company takes very seriously. "We are committing major funding for awareness and prevention programmes with members of courageous, thought-leading organizations like Breakthrough and we will continue to seek advice from them on how we can do more to prevent violence and to help keep women safe," he added..

