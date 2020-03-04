Left Menu
Jammu and Kashmir govt receives 44 EoIs for investments amounting to Rs 13,120 cr: Goyal

  Updated: 04-03-2020 17:59 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:59 IST
The government of Jammu and Kashmir received 44 expressions of interest between August 5, 2019, and December 31, 2019, for investments amounting to Rs 13,120 crore, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. "All proposals are currently under scrutiny by respective departments," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Replying to a separate question, the minister said patent examination increased from 22,631 in 2014-15 to 85,426 by the end of 2018-19. "Time taken in examination of patents (reduced) from an average of 72 months in 2014-15 to around 36 months at present. Grant of patents has increased from 5,978 in 2014-15 to 15,283 in 2018-19," he said.

He also said period of examination of new trademark applications was reduced from 13 months in 2015-16 to less than 30 days currently. "India now has among the fastest trademark examination globally," he said adding that trademark is registered in less than 7 months, if there are no office objections or opposition filed, as compared to 3-5 years required earlier.

Further, he said that as many as 11.25 lakh trademark registrations have been done in four-and-a-half years (2015 to 2019), compared with 11 lakh registrations during the previous 75 years (1940-2015)..

