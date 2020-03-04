Coca-Cola partners with KKR for upcoming IPL

Beverage major Coca-Cola on Wednesday announced its partnership with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning later this month. Coca-Cola will be the official beverage partner with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), an official of the beverage MNC said.

A host of activities are planned both in stadiums, as well as across West Bengal to engage consumers, the company said. The company also kicked off Bengali packaging labels for all beverages across its portfolio, which includes Coke, Sprite, Thums Up, Maaza, Fanta, Limca, Kinley, and Minute Maid..

