IndiGo to start 15 new domestic flights
IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it will be starting 15 new flights, enhancing connections from metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. "Starting March 29, IndiGo will operate new flights between Bangalore-Indore, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Indore, Chennai-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Guwahati, Kolkata-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Chennai, Delhi-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Chennai," the airline said
IndiGo said it will also commence flights on Patna – Mumbai route starting 15th May and along Bangalore – Jaipur route starting July 1. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to announce 15 new flights, to strengthen our domestic network, while enhancing connections from five metro cities." "These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel from Delhi,Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
There has been development in Bihar during last 15 years, but pace not been as it should have: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna.
Bihar was poorest state in 2005 and continues to be so. There is no one to question Nitish Kumar's governance model: Prashant Kishor in Patna.
Bengaluru FC face Maldivian Side Maziya in AFC Cup play-offs first leg
Visva-Bharati shelves lecture by economist Prabhat Patnaik
Bengaluru go down 1-2 to Maziya in AFC Cup play-off