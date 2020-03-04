Left Menu
IndiGo to start 15 new domestic flights

  • Updated: 04-03-2020 22:11 IST
IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it will be starting 15 new flights, enhancing connections from metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. "Starting March 29, IndiGo will operate new flights between Bangalore-Indore, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Indore, Chennai-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Guwahati, Kolkata-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Chennai, Delhi-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Chennai," the airline said

IndiGo said it will also commence flights on PatnaMumbai route starting 15th May and along BangaloreJaipur route starting July 1. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to announce 15 new flights, to strengthen our domestic network, while enhancing connections from five metro cities." "These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel from Delhi,Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad," he added.

