Left Menu
Development News Edition

UBS hardens energy lending as 'sustainable' investments rise

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 13:30 IST
UBS hardens energy lending as 'sustainable' investments rise

Switzerland's UBS said the value of its 'sustainable' investments rose by more than 50% to nearly $500 billion in 2019, while lending to the energy and utilities sectors fell by 40% as it tightened its rules. UBS, which has assets of more than 3.6 trillion Swiss francs ($3.76 trillion) and invests for some of the world's richest individuals, has increasingly looked to carve out a market-leading position in sustainable investing.

That comes as policymakers and regulators push financial institutions to do more to help accelerate a global push to a low-carbon economy and meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, tackling poverty and other global challenges. "As the world's largest truly global wealth manager, we have a responsibility to take a leading role in shaping a positive future for everyone, including future generations," UBS Chairman Axel Weber said in a statement.

"We aim to be the financial provider of choice for clients who want to engage toward the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) while helping achieve an orderly transition to a low-carbon economy." What counts as 'sustainable' varies across institutions, but can range from simply reflecting environmental, social and governance-related risks in the investment process, to 'impact investing', backing projects aiming to provide a measurable positive impact on society.

UBS defines all of these as 'core' sustainable investments and said they had collectively risen to $488 billion by the end of the year, or 13.5% of total invested assets, up from $312.9 billion a year earlier. The value of equity and debt capital market deals and financial advisory services linked to climate change mitigation and adaptation hit $87.2 billion in 2019, up from $56.5 billion in 2018.

Bank lending to the energy and utilities sectors fell more than 40% to $1.9 billion in 2019, equivalent to just 0.8% of its total gross banking products exposure, down from 1.6% at the end of 2018. Since the end of the year, UBS said it had further toughened its guidelines for lending to the sector, including not financing new greenfield thermal coal mines, offshore oil projects in the Arctic or greenfield oil sands projects.

It would also only provide financing to companies with greater than 30% of reserves or production in Arctic oil and/or oil sands if the money was to be used on renewable energy or conventional oil and gas assets. Transactions linked to Liquefied Natural Gas infrastructure and ultra-deepwater drilling, meanwhile, would face enhanced environmental and social due diligence, the bank said.

Corporate lending to climate-sensitive sectors was $37.6 billion in 2019, or some 15.5% of the group's total $242.6 billion in lending, with the biggest slice of that, $15 billion, for the real estate sector. ($1 = 0.9574 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian Air scraps profit guidance, to cut flights as virus spreads

Norwegian Air has scrapped its 2020 earnings guidance, which predicted a return to profit after three years of losses, and said it will cancel some of its transatlantic flights in the coming weeks due to the worsening coronavirus outbreak. ...

China says Xi will visit Japan at the most appropriate time

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Japan at the most appropriate time, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday, after Tokyo confirmed that a planned state visit in early April had been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.Fore...

"I am disappointed," says Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursdaysaid he was personally disappointed over a particular thingvis-a-vis his interaction with functionaries of Rajini MakkalMandramFollowing a meeting with district secretaries ofRajini Makkal Mandram, seen as a...

USCIRF members express concern over CAA; say it could result in 'disenfranchisement' of Muslims

Members of a Congress created a federal body that monitors violation of religious freedom abroad on Wednesday expressed concern over Indias amended citizenship laws, saying it could result in the wide-scale disenfranchisement of Muslims in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020