High-speed TGV train derails in eastern France - SNCF

  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:50 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 13:53 IST
A high-speed TGV train running between Strasbourg in eastern France and Paris derailed on Thursday, the state-run SNCF rail company said. The driver of the train was badly hurt, regional radio station France Bleu Alsace said, citing the police. Franceinfo radio said four people were injured, including the driver.

A spokesperson for the SNCF said: "As far as we know, there are no serious injuries among passengers." Other trains were being re-routed and there was no interruption to services, the spokesperson added.

In 2015, a TGV derailed on the Paris-Strasbourg line during a test run prior to the line's entry into service, killing 11 people. That crash dealt a setback to the rollout of high-speed rail lines that are a symbol of French pride and intended to help support economic growth beyond the capital.

