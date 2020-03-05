Left Menu
Development News Edition

Petrol, diesel, liquor to cost more in Karnataka as govt hikes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 17:58 IST
Petrol, diesel, liquor to cost more in Karnataka as govt hikes

Petrol, diesel and liquor are set to cost more in Karnataka from April 1 as the BJP government in its 2020-21 budget on Thursday proposed to hike the taxes to mop up additional resources in the face of unprecedented "financial difficulties". Rate of tax on petrol and diesel were increased by three per cent making the fuel dearer by Rs 1.60 and Rs 1.59 per litre respectively.

Presenting the budget in the assembly, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced tax on petrol would be increased from 32 per cent to 35 per cent and diesel from 21 per cent to 24 per cent. Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio, increased excise duty on Indian Made Liquor (KML) across 18 slabs by six per cent.

However, to promote affordable housing, the government proposed to reduce stamp duty on first time registration of new apartments/flats costing less than Rs 20 lakh from existing five per cent to two per cent. This is the first budget of the BJP government after coming to power last year and the seventh presented by Yediyurappa.

"For the year 2020-21, a total amount of Rs 55,732 crore is provided for stimulating economic growth sector", the Chief Minister said. A new industrial policy would be implemented to attract capital investment, keeping in view the comprehensive industrial development of the state, especially for the backward areas, tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

"Priority will be given to those sectors providing greater opportunities in innovative technology and employment generation", the Chief Minister said. Rules would be framed by amending the relevant acts to encourage the investors and to enable them purchase land directly from the land owners at the place identified for the Establishment of industrial units.

The government would bring out a new agricultural policy to encourage water security, land bank and mass cultivation, micro irrigation farmers, processing of farm produce, marketing and also to consider agriculture and horticulture as an industry. Recognising the importance of Bengaluru as the key driver of state's economy, Yediyurappa mooted proposals to ease the notorious traffic congestion of the city by promoting the public transport system.

"For the year 2020-21, a total amount of Rs 8,772 crore is provided for the Bengaluru development sector," he said. A comprehensive mobility programme for Bengaluru -- half of the contribution of Karnataka gross state domestic product comes from the city alone -- is prepared for the first time, he said.

Infrastructure facilities, transit based development and essential regulatory measures will be taken up with an objective of increasing the utilisation of public transport from 48 per cent to 73 per cent, Yediyurappa said. He indicated Karnataka is facing unprecedented economic difficulties following a Rs 8,887 crore reduction in the state's share in central taxes, cut in allocation under 15th finance commission and a Rs 3,000 crore hit in GST compensation.

Karnataka's share in central taxes has come down by Rs 8,887 crore in 2019-20 as per the revised budget estimates of the central government. Apart from this, Rs 3,000 crore GST compensation will also be reduced as collection from the GST compensation cess is not as expected, the Chief Minister said.

"With all this it has become difficult to reach the 2019 -20 budget targets and to manage this situation within the bounds of the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, an inevitable situation has arisen this year to cut down the expenditure of many departments," he added. As per the interim report submitted by the 15th finance commission, there is a reduction in the state's share of central taxes to 3.64 per cent compared to 4.71 per cent fixed by the 14th finance commission.

In view of this, there will be a reduction of Rs 11,215 crore in the state's share of central taxes in 2020-21 budget, when compared to the previous year. "This magnitude of economic difficulties was never faced in the previous years by our state," he added.

Despite financial stress, the Chief Minister tried to focus on agriculture and irrigation in the budget, proposing to allocate Rs 500 crore to take up the works of Kalasa and Banduri Nalas under the Mahadayi river Project. He also proposed to waive the interest on default agricultural loans given for the purchase of farm equipment by cooperative banks, benefiting about 92,000 farmers.

The Chief Minister said, the state government is committed to the "speedy continuation" of the much anticipated Mahadayi Project, which is very helpful for the people and farmers of North Karnataka region..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

FIFA proposes postponing upcoming Word Cup qualifiers owing to coronavirus

World football governing body FIFA on Thursday proposed postponing all the upcoming 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Cup qualifiers, including Indias home game against Qatar, due to the rising coronavirus threat. FIFA and the Asian Footbal...

South Africa reports first coronavirus case

Johannesburg, Mar 5 AFP South Africa on Thursday confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy, health ministry announced. This morning,... the National Institute for Communicable Diseases conf...

Greece restricts shipping near migrant islands over 'illegal' flows

Athens, Mar 5 AFP Greeces defence ministry on Thursday announced a week-long shipping ban around Aegean islands facing a migration surge from Turkey, excepting only EU and NATO patrol vessels and registered commercial ships. The ministry sa...

Mercedes-Benz expands dealer network in Gujarat

German luxury car major Mercedes-Benz on Thursday announced the expansion of its dealership network in the country with the opening of two new showrooms in Surat, Gujarat. With the addition of the two new sales and service outlets, which ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020