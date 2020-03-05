EU's Barnier says 'many serious divergences' in Brexit talks

Brussels, Mar 5 (AFP) The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday said major differences remain between Britain and Europe after a first round of trade talks ended in Brussels

"To be completely frank with you ... there are many divergences, and they are very serious divergences, which is probably quite natural," Barnier told reporters, after four days of negotiations. (AFP) MRJ

