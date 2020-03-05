Left Menu
Development News Edition

No takers for Chinese goods this Holi: CAIT

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 19:16 IST
No takers for Chinese goods this Holi: CAIT

Coronavirus fear is keeping away both traders as well as consumers from buying Chinese goods this Holi, traders body CAIT said on Thursday. Holi related chinese goods worth about Rs 500 crore are lying with importers across the country, while consignment worth Rs 3,000 crore are lying in supply chain pan India, it added.

The festival of colours will be celebrated on March 10. "As per our estimate Holi related Chinese goods worth about Rs 500 crore are lying with importers of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai while goods worth about Rs 3,000 crore are lying in supply chain across the country," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in a statement.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) urged the government to take precautionary measures in ensuring effective and sustainable supply chain across the country. The hype on NCOV in the country has generated an unnecessary panic, which has badly impacted Indian market as slowly consumers are refraining from visiting markets resulting in gradual loss in business, he added.

In a normal business practice, importers keep a buffer stock from 45-60 days and in proportion to that procure Chinese goods shipments at regular intervals. "The coronavirus broke in late December 2019 and came into limelight in 1st week of January when China locked down its industries and about 18 cities were completely closed bring a complete lockdown in production of goods.

"So far the buffer stock of 45-60 days has kept the supply chain interrupted. However, such buffer stock is now going to be finished and thereafter the supply chain may get affected," Khandelwal said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Justice Muralidhar clears air on his transfer from Delhi HC to Punjab & Haryana HC

Justice S Muralidhar Thursday cleared the air over the controversy on his transfer from the Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court, saying he had replied to Chief Justice of India S A Bobdes communication that he was fine with th...

SBI-led consortium set to bail out Yes Bank: Sources

Public sector lender SBI along with some other financial institutions will bail out capital-starved Yes Bank, with the government giving the go-ahead, sources said on Thursday. In a day of rapid developments, which also included a board mee...

JUTA flays circular making police verification must

The Jadavpur University Teachers Association JUTA, the largest faculty body in the institute, on Thursday flayed a state government circular making police verification and medical examination mandatory for future appointment of employees, i...

Cheating, forging case against BJP MP over caste certificate

Days after a district-level committee declared the caste certificate of Solapur BJP MP Jaisiddeshwar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji as invalid, a case of cheating and forgery was registered against the seer-turned- politician here in Maharashtra o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020