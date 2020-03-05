Left Menu
Development News Edition

German bond yields hit six-month lows as safe-haven bid escalates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 22:21 IST
German bond yields hit six-month lows as safe-haven bid escalates

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell to a new six-month low on Thursday, as sentiment in stock markets soured and caution in the face of the coronavirus outbreak steered investors back to safe-haven debt markets.

Borrowing costs across the euro zone and the United States slipped as stock markets came under renewed selling pressure from more companies warning about the damage done by coronavirus. The yield on Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund, regarded as one of the safest assets in the world, fell to -0.68% - a six-month lows. Two-year German yields also hit a six-month low, falling to -0.86%.

Yields on most higher-rated euro zone bonds also fell 2-3 bps , but weaker southern European bonds came under renewed selling pressure. In Italy, the country worst hit by the coronavirus, 10-year bond yield rose 6 bps at just over 1.07%. The death toll stood at 107 as of late Wednesday.

"It's fair to say that there is a continual to-ing and fro-ing in markets over how to trade the contradictory forces of fundamental concern about the impact of coronavirus and stimulus expectations," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were back below 1% and last down more than 6 bps on the day as U.S. shares fell around 2%.

German Bund yields have tumbled around 25 bps in the past two weeks as investors priced in the coronavirus outbreak hurting economic growth. Investors are also waiting to see what steps the European Central Bank (ECB) will take after the United States, Australia and Canada all cut rates this week in response to coronavirus.

"Things can change fast, so never rule anything out, but we are just one week away from the (ECB) meeting, so I doubt they will act before that," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. "Even next week, I am really not sure they will cut. For one thing, there isn't much policy space to ease. For another, there has been increased focus on the negative impact of non-standard measures, so it is a tough argument to make."

The ECB held a conference call late on Tuesday to assess the impact of coronavirus, but policy action was not on the agenda, sources said. While rate-cut expectations have shot up, an emergency ECB rate reduction will be complicated as rates are already negative. Instead, the bank could opt for a targeted, longer-term refinancing operation (TLTRO) directed at small- and medium-sized enterprises euro zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble as coronavirus cases rise outside China

Global equity markets tumbled and the dollar slid on Thursday as the number of coronavirus cases outside China mounted rapidly, leading California to declare an emergency and HSBC in London to send more than 100 staff home.Italys UniCredit ...

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kapil Mishra in twitter spat over Delhi riots

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and BJP member Kapil Mishra on Thursday engaged in a twitter battle over the recent communal violence in Delhi. Bhardwaj, in a tweet, sought a narco test of Mishra who is accused of inciting the riots by allegedly g...

Delhi hospital hosts wedding of woman displaced in riots

The Al-Hind Hospital in Mustafabad where those injured in the northeast Delhi violence are undergoing treatment turned into a marriage hall as 19-year-old Rukhsar got married in a sombre ceremony. Rukhsars wedding was earlier scheduled to t...

Rs 750 cr paid by JAL was towards obligation of Jaypee Infratech: NCLT

The Rs 750-crore deposited by Jaypee Infratechs JIL parent firm Jaiprakash Associates with the Supreme Court registry was a payment towards obligation of the debt-ridden firm and should be treated as the asset of the corporate debtor, the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020