Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt reopens ancient step pyramid after renovations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 23:21 IST
Egypt reopens ancient step pyramid after renovations
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Egyptian authorities reopened the 4,700-year-old step pyramid of Djoser to the public on Thursday, after years of renovation. The roughly 60-meter-high (almost 200 feet) pyramid dominates the vast Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo and is part of the ancient capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

"We completed the restoration ... of the first and oldest pyramid in Egypt, that of King Djoser, the founder of the Old Kingdom," Antiquities and Tourism Minister Khaled el-Enany said on Thursday at the site. It is "the first building in the world made entirely of stone", Enany added.

The Old Kingdom is known as the age of pyramid builders. Dating to 2,680 BC, the Djoser pyramid was built under the direction of architect Imhotep.

A 1992 earthquake caused considerable damage to the monument's interior. Renovations started in 2006 but were interrupted in 2011 and 2012 for "security reasons", before resuming in 2013, said Ayman Gamal Eddine, project manager at the antiquities ministry.

A popular uprising in Egypt in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak, with tourism one of the sectors that took a hit in the turmoil that followed. Thursday's reopening was attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli as well as foreign ambassadors.

The premier said the renovation cost more than 104 million Egyptian pounds (USD 6.66 million). "We are working hard to build a new Egypt ... and the restoration of our heritage is at the top of our priorities", Madbouli said.

The gigantic Grand Egyptian Museum, overlooking the Giza pyramids, is set to open at the end of this year, five years later than originally planned. Controversy erupted in 2014 when Egyptian media reported that the Djoser pyramid had been damaged during restoration work, with several Egyptian NGOs saying the monument's original facade had been altered.

Enany said on Thursday that after criticism from UNESCO experts, works were undertaken in conformity with the UN body's norms and "in 2018, UNESCO gave us positive reports". Egypt has touted a flurry of archaeological finds in recent years, in the hope of boosting its vital tourism sector, which has suffered multiple shocks since the 2011 uprising.

Last year, authorities unveiled a 4,500-year-old burial ground near the Giza pyramids replete with colorful wooden coffins and limestone statues. In November 2018, the ministry announced the discovery of seven sarcophagi, some dating back more than 6,000 years, at a site on the edge of the pyramid complex in Saqqara. Dozens of mummified cats were also found.

Egypt's tourist arrivals reached 11.3 million in 2018, up from 5.3 million in 2016. (AFP) MRJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100: son

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Warren ends presidential bid, leaving Biden, Sanders to fight for Democratic voters

Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S Senator Bernie Sanders. Warren, a li...

Tennis-Indian Wells adds hand sanitizers, confident in tournament safety

Organizers of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday said they have added more than 250 hand sanitizers throughout the facility and are training staff to protect everyone involved with the tournament from the coronavirus.The annua...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirusOLYMPICS Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week. The dress r...

Saudi Arabia denounces Iran for accepting Saudi visitors amid coronavirus

Saudi Arabia denounced Iran for granting Saudi citizens entry amid the coronavirus outbreak and urged it to reveal the identities of all Saudi nationals who had visited since the start of February, a government statement said on Thursday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020