Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corporations in India Should Support Quality Jobs and Skills on Par With Profits, Reveals IBM Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 11:15 IST
Corporations in India Should Support Quality Jobs and Skills on Par With Profits, Reveals IBM Survey

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India • 79 per cent of respondents in India believe that companies should promote quality jobs and skills, including investing in the future of the workforce • At least 71 per cent of respondents in every country surveyed say that corporations should operate programs that benefit employees, environment and the community; 77% of respondents in India agree • Survey respondents reshuffled their suggested social-good priorities for corporations when asked to envision themselves as prospective clients Companies that demonstrate their concern for society with specific "corporate social responsibility" (CSR) initiatives are perceived more favourably by the public and prospective clients, and may even influence purchase decisions suggests a report by IBM (NYSE: IBM) released today. The study, conducted by IBM in association with Morning Consult, has considered two aspects for the analysis - how purpose drives brand favourability and how it drives business. The report, "Companies With Purpose: The Future of Business," based on a survey of 14 nations, asked respondents to rank the relative perceived value of CSR initiatives ranging from environmental sustainability to diversity and inclusion. The consensus by Indian respondents who envisioned themselves as prospective clients is that initiatives that prioritise skills and jobs were the most impressive, along with those that show responsibility to local communities.

While according to the survey the priority on skills and jobs, including workforce development, were the most admired type by people in most of the countries, including China, they diverged from top responses in the UK, US, Japan and Canada, which gave greater weight to delivering value to customers. “It is well established that companies driven by social purpose can be quite profitable, but until now, it was unclear what kind of social good is most respected. What this survey showed is that there are certain types of CSR programs that are universally admired, but there are local nuances. Companies need to understand those local preferences to make the biggest impact. IBM's CSR efforts in India are consistent with the study's findings, which show that quality skills development and jobs are particularly valued. To that end, we are particularly proud of the education and workforce development initiatives we run in association with partners across the eco-system, such as the effort to provide STEM skills and training to women nationally throughout India,” summarized Manoj Balachandran, Leader, Corporate Social Responsibility, IBM India Pvt.

The study considered eight parameters - promoting quality jobs and skills, including investing in the future of the workforce; delivering value to customers; supporting the communities in which they work; being environmentally conscious; data responsibility, including promoting data privacy and security; investing in employees; expanding economic opportunity in underserved communities and promoting diversity and inclusion. About IBM For more information about IBM's CSR initiatives, please visit IBM.org PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Power, Equality and Conscious Fashion - all about expressing yourself

On International Womens Day, where the theme is EachForEqual one brand definitely deserves a mention - PECKD. Equality and power have a deep relationship. One with power tends to dominate. Domination unbalances the concept of equality. Equa...

Delhi HC lists pleas on northeast Delhi violence, hate speeches on Mar 12

The Delhi High Court on Friday listed the pleas on violence in northeast Delhi and hate speeches by political leaders on March 12A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar listed the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs and...

Wild make wild-card move with win over Sharks

Alex Stalock made a season-high 40 saves and Zach Parise and Ryan Suter each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Minnesota Wild moved into the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on ...

Kerala's Start-up Ecosystem the Next Growth Engine After Tourism - CREDAI-ANAROCK Report

Kerala currently has over 2,200 operational start-ups - 36 in Kochi alone USD 44 mn funding spread across 13 deals pumped into the state in first 9 months of 2019 - up by 18 over 2018 Lower operation costs, skilled manpower, modern t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020