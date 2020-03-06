Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eating non-veg food doesn't cause coronavirus infection: Giriraj Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 15:33 IST
Eating non-veg food doesn't cause coronavirus infection: Giriraj Singh

The central government on Friday asked people not to pay attention to false rumours that the novel coronavirus was spreading through non-vegetarian food like eggs, chicken, mutton and seafood. Union Fisheries, Dairying and Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh said even the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) as well as the Indian food safety regulator FSSAI have said there was no scientific evidence to prove transmission of coronavirus from animals to humans. "The false rumour has hit thousands of farmers engaged in this business. The livelihood of farmers and the people engaged in the entire value chain have been affected. I humbly request people not to fall prey to such rumours," Singh told reporters.

The industry has estimated about Rs 2,000 crore a day loss in the poultry sector alone as prices of chicken have declined by about 70 per cent in just a month alone to Rs 30 per kg in the wholesale market, he said. An order issued by the Lucknow District Magistrate recently on maintaining general hygiene in the poultry sector was "misread"and "misinterpreted" in the media which created further panic among people, he added.

The consumption of Indian poultry products including eggs is safe and a general hygiene, however, must be maintained," Singh said. Minister of State for Fisheries, Dairying and Animal Husbandry Sanjeev Balyan also urged people not to believe such rumours spread through social media.

Even maize and soya farmers are affected as these products are used as animal feed in the poultry sector, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Igor Stimac conducts training session for Indian Arrow ahead of I-league match

Ahead of the match against TRAU FC in I-league, Indian National Team coach Igor Stimac on Friday conducted a training session for Indian Arrows at the Cooperage stadium. Stimac said that the aim of the training session is to enhance the foo...

Issues of competition extend beyond ambit of competition law: EAC Chairman

The Competition Commission of India CCI today organised the Fifth National Conference on Economics of Competition Law at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister was th...

Attempts to get equity into Yes Bank did not materialise, says FM giving background of RBI action against lender.

Attempts to get equity into Yes Bank did not materialise, says FM giving background of RBI action against lender....

Investigating agencies too found irregularities in Yes Bank: FM on what went wrong in Yes Bank.

Investigating agencies too found irregularities in Yes Bank FM on what went wrong in Yes Bank....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020